Yankees hold unscheduled sleepover party at Dulles Airport

GM Brian Cashman said it was a combination of issues that led to the Yankees sleeping over at the airport.

The main terminal at Dulles International Airport is

The main terminal at Dulles International Airport is shown Oct. 2, 2014 in Dulles, Va. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chances are even in the less-than-travel-friendly minor leagues, Yankees players and staff didn’t have too many nights like this one.

The Yankees’ Delta flight was supposed to be wheels up to Kansas City about 10 o’clock Wednesday night from Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, after the Yankees’ suspended and regularly scheduled games against the Nationals were postponed by rain earlier in the day.

They ended up spending the night at Dulles instead.

Not at an airport hotel, but Dulles.

The airport.

“It was an unfortunate set of circumstances,” GM Brian Cashman said late Wednesday afternoon.

Cashman said it was a combination of issues, including a mechanical problem with the airplane, still stormy weather in the area and aviation regulations that limit the number of hours a crew can work in a single shift.

And so with no hotel options — D.C. area hotels were essentially at capacity Wednesday night — the Yankees’ traveling party either slept in chairs in the waiting area or on the plane itself.

The Yankees, who start a three-game series against the Royals Friday night, left Dulles about 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning and arrived here without incident.

“Fortunately,” Cashman said, “[Thursday] was an off day.”

Pun fully intended, Cashman said of Wednesday night’s events: “It really was a perfect storm.”

