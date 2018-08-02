Yankees suffer ugly loss to Red Sox in series opener

BOSTON — A couple of more like this and the Yankees can shift their season focus solely to securing homefield advantage for the American League wild-card game.

The AL East title certainly won’t be within reach.

With CC Sabathia showing little command and Jonathan Holder taking a flame thrower to things in an eight-run fourth inning that ranks among the worst innings played by the Yankees in recent memory, an early four-run lead quickly dissipated into a muggy New England Thursday night.

By night’s end that early surge by the Yankees was merely a sidenote to an unsightly 15-7 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park that dropped them 6 ½ games behind their first-place rivals.

The Yankees (68-39), upset in the first few innings with the strike zone of plate umpire Dan Bellino, were outhit, 19-8. The Red Sox (76-34) got three homers from former Yankee Steve Pearce, and added seven doubles.

Holder, who came in with an 0.88 ERA since being recalled on April 21, did not retire any of the seven batters he faced, allowing seven runs and five hits, which pushed his season ERA to 3.50 from 2.06.

Didi Gregorius hit the first of his two homers, a three-run shot in the first off Brian Johnson to give Sabathia a 3-0 lead. Aaron Hicks’ solo blast in the second made it 4-0.

But Sabathia, after stranding a runner in scoring position in an 18-pitch first, labored through a 36-pitch second in which he was fortunate to give up one run, on a bases-loaded walk. A 23-pitch third would be his last inning, one in which Pearce hit the first of his homers, which made it 4-2. Sabathia, who was hit in the midsection on a liner but stayed in the game in the third, allowed two runs and three hits over three innings in which he threw 77 pitches.

Sabathia came into the night 6-0 with a 1.83 ERA in his previous seven starts against the Red Sox.

Holder came on in the fourth and walked Jackie Bradley Jr. to start the inning, one in which Boston sent 13 to the plate. Mookie Betts doubled off the wall to put runners at second and third. Andrew Benintendi bounced one back to Holder, who made two mistakes, which contributed to the floodgates being opened.

Rather than run straight at Bradley, who had broken for home, Holder threw behind the runner, to third baseman Miguel Andujar. Seeing that, the speedy Bradley raced for home and his acrobatic head-first slide allowed him to touch home just before Austin Romine’s sweep tag. That only made it 4-3 but the onslaught had begun.

The 35-year-old Pearce, playing for his seventh big-league team (he was with the Yankees briefly in 2012), crushed a 2-and-1 cutter to left, the three-run homer giving Boston a 6-4 lead.

J.D. Martinez followed with a double, Ian Kinsler came next with an RBI single and Eduardo Nunez, another former Yankee, laced an RBI double that mercifully ended Holder’s night.

But not his line.

That came when Chad Green, after striking out Blake Swihart, allowed an RBI double to Bradley that made it 9-4. Benintendi’s RBI single made it 10-4 and it was Luis Cessa’s turn. Before the game Cessa was a strong possibility to start Saturday’s game after J.A. Happ was put on the DL earlier in the day with hand, foot and mouth disease. Not any more after Cessa allowed five runs and threw 51 pitches in 3 2/3 innings. The righty allowed Pearce’s third homer, a two-run shot in the sixth that made it 14-5.