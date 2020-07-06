Scenes from Yankee Stadium as the Yankees restart the 2020 season with three weeks of "Summer Camp" before the start of the season in late July.

Members of the New York Yankees stand on the field wearing face masks during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The New York Yankees work out on the field during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka lies on the field after being hit by a ball off the bat of Yankees Giancarlo Stanton during a baseball a workout at Yankee Stadium in New York, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the Yankees lays on the mound after he was hit by a batted ball as teammate Kyle Higashioka #66 comes out to check on him during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees looks into the stands as teammate Masahiro Tanaka is tended to after he was hit by a batted ball from Giancarlo Stanton (right) during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees is helped off the field after he was hit by a batted ball during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees looks on from the stands at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees runs the bases during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Tyler Wade #14 of the New York Yankees bats during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees walks on the field during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The New York Yankees work out on the field during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

James Paxton #65 of the New York Yankees pitches to teammate Gary Sanchez #24 during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Mike Ford #72 of the New York Yankees works out with his teammates during Spring Training at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

