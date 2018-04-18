TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees post a video to show support for bullying victim

Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar celebrates a home

Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar celebrates a home run against the Marlins at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

It seems Cassidy Slater, a 10-year-old girl in the Scranton School District in Pennsylvania whose anti-bullying video went viral on Facebook, can “count the New York Yankees” among her friends.

The Yankees, whose Triple-A affiliate is based in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posted a video Wednesday on Twitter in response to Slater along with this message: “Hey Cassidy - we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back!”

The Yankees’ two-and-a-half minute video opens with CC Sabathia introducing himself on cue cards, mimicking the style of Slater’s video, and features 24 Yankees players and manager Aaron Boone with messages of support for the fourth grader, who wrote that she has been getting bullied since she was in first grade.

Slater wrote that her peers “hit me, kicked me, pulled my hair, pushed me, stepped on me, spit on me . . . ..

“Kids don’t even want to go near me,” Slater wrote, ending it with a sad face. “Whenever I sit at a lunch table, the kids get up.”

In response, Aaron Hicks’ message in the Yankees’ video read: “You can sit next to us at lunch anytime!!! In fact, we are saving a seat for you at our lunch table in the clubhouse.”

The video originally was posted on Slater’s own Facebook page, but according to her mother Jenn Slater’s Facebook page, where the video was reposted, “she was threatened by the principal to remove the video or he was going to report it and he was successful.”

Jenn Slater wrote on her Facebook page that the school district contacted Facebook and got her daughter’s page shut down because she doesn’t meet the 13-year-old age requirement.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley poses Brandt, Savage: Barkley helps Giants the most
USC quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during Sources: Darnold visits with Jets
Todd McShay during a SportsCenter Special: Mel and ESPN’s McShay: Barkley to Giants is ‘inevitable’
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks on Dec. Rock: What Giants GM should say before the Draft
Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler adjusts his cap Wheeler pitching well enough to stick around
Mets pitcher Gerson Bautista during photo day on Mets call up hard-throwing prospect Bautista