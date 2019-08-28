SEATTLE — Aaron Boone cut the question short with a smile a few hours before first pitch here Monday.

“Hell no,” Boone said when asked if he had any concerns about his club letting down in a series against the Mariners after facing two likely playoff clubs, the A’s and Dodgers, to start this three-city trip. “One of the strengths of this team, from a makeup standpoint, is their ability to bring it every day.”

Boone was correct, and his team did just that over three days in the Emerald City.

Getting home runs from Gary Sanchez, Mike Ford, DJ LeMahieu and a rapidly heating up Aaron Judge, plus five strong innings from James Paxton, the Yankees completed a sweep of the Mariners with a 7-3 victory Wednesday afternoon in front of 32,013 at T-Mobile Park.

The victory allowed the Yankees (88-47), who outhit the Mariners 11-3, to finish with a 5-4 record on this nine-game trip after being swept in Oakland to start it.

The Yankees, with 18 homers in their last six games, extended their record for most homers in a calendar month to 70. A massive Sanchez homer to left, the catcher’s 30th, off former Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield in the first made it 2-0.

Judge, who homered for the sixth time in his last nine games, went 3-for-5 and is 13-for-his-last-30. LeMahieu, who hit his 23rd home run in the ninth to make it 7-2, had two hits as did Sanchez.

Paxton, a former Mariner facing the pitcher he was essentially traded for last November, lefthander Sheffield, turned in a second straight good outing. Paxton allowed two runs and one hit, which was a two-run homer by Kyle Seager that tied it at 2. The lefty was coming off a win Friday night at Dodger Stadium, when he allowed two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings in which he struck out 11 and did not walk a batter. Paxton, who struggled a bit with his command Wednesday, walked five and struck out four.

The Mariners (56-77) had few chances against the Yankees. They entered the ninth with just one hit before collecting two in the inning, and one run, against righthander Cory Gearrin, whom the Yankees claimed off waivers from Seattle last week.

The Yankees knocked Sheffield from the game in the fifth.

Ford led off the inning by hammering an 0-and-1 pitch to right, the rookie’s ninth homer of the season and fifth this trip, giving the Yankees a 3-2 lead. After Cameron Maybin grounded out, Tyler Wade, getting the start at short, doubled to left. Wade stole third and came in on LeMahieu’s single to left, which made it 4-2 and improved LeMahieu to 44-for-109 with RISP this season. Righthander Matt Wisler came in to face Judge, who lifted a 2-and-2 slider to left, the ball just clearing the wall. The rightfielder’s 18th homer made it 6-2.