BALTIMORE – When Jameson Taillon woke up the morning after his most recent start – Sept. 7 against the Blue Jays – the righthander feared his season might be over.

"Yeah," Taillon said. "I had a hard time walking."

How things have changed.

Taillon, on the IL with a slight tear in his right ankle tendon, spoke Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards after throwing off a mound for the first time since that start and very much believes he’ll be back in the rotation sooner rather than later.

"The fact that I’m off the mound (less than) 10 days later, I’m pretty fired up about it," Taillon said.

Taillon, 8-6 with a 4.41 ERA in 27 starts, including 7-2 with 3.59 ERA in his last 15 outings, said he didn’t feel anything at all during his brief 16-pitch bullpen that saw him throw his fastball, curveball, slider and changeup.

"I didn’t feel it at all," Taillon said. "I’m encouraged."

Next will be meeting with Yankees staff and medical personnel to determine the next step, which Taillon hopes results in him returning to the rotation sooner than later.

"There’s not too much season left, so the sooner the better for me," said Taillon, adding later the last hurdle he needs to clear is coming off the mound to field the position. "I’m going to make sure that’s communicated when I talk to them. So as soon as a spot lines up where they might need a starter, I’m hoping to slot in there."

Honoring Roberto Clemente

Kyle Higashioka, the Yankees' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, according to MLB "the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field," wore No. 21 Wednesday night as the sport celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, which will be held on Sept. 15 in perpetuity. Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs’ nominee acquired by the Yankees before the trade deadline, also wore No. 21, Clemente’s number with the Pirates, as did Giancarlo Stanton, who is of Puerto Rican descent.