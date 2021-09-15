TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Jameson Taillon encouraged after Wednesday's mound session

Jameson Taillon of the Yankees pitches during the

Jameson Taillon of the Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 6. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

BALTIMORE – When Jameson Taillon woke up the morning after his most recent start – Sept. 7 against the Blue Jays – the righthander feared his season might be over.

"Yeah," Taillon said. "I had a hard time walking."

How things have changed.

Taillon, on the IL with a slight tear in his right ankle tendon, spoke Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards after throwing off a mound for the first time since that start and very much believes he’ll be back in the rotation sooner rather than later.

"The fact that I’m off the mound (less than) 10 days later, I’m pretty fired up about it," Taillon said.

Taillon, 8-6 with a 4.41 ERA in 27 starts, including 7-2 with 3.59 ERA in his last 15 outings, said he didn’t feel anything at all during his brief 16-pitch bullpen that saw him throw his fastball, curveball, slider and changeup.

"I didn’t feel it at all," Taillon said. "I’m encouraged."

Next will be meeting with Yankees staff and medical personnel to determine the next step, which Taillon hopes results in him returning to the rotation sooner than later.

"There’s not too much season left, so the sooner the better for me," said Taillon, adding later the last hurdle he needs to clear is coming off the mound to field the position. "I’m going to make sure that’s communicated when I talk to them. So as soon as a spot lines up where they might need a starter, I’m hoping to slot in there."

Honoring Roberto Clemente

Kyle Higashioka, the Yankees' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, according to MLB "the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field," wore No. 21 Wednesday night as the sport celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, which will be held on Sept. 15 in perpetuity. Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs’ nominee acquired by the Yankees before the trade deadline, also wore No. 21, Clemente’s number with the Pirates, as did Giancarlo Stanton, who is of Puerto Rican descent.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Mets second baseman Javier Baez is greeted in
Baez has had a resurgence since early struggles with Mets
The Mets' Brandon Nimmo looks on from the
Mets' Nimmo takes batting practice against Syndergaard
Teddy Bridgewater of the Broncos looks to pass
Giants-Washington preview: Everything you need to know
Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder runs with the
Wilson should have reinforcements when Jets face Patriots
Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres reacts after he struck
Torres' struggles a source of frustration for Yankees
Zach Wilson of the Jets stiff arms Brian
Wilson's toughness impresses Jets teammates
Didn’t find what you were looking for?