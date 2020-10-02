The Yankees swept Cleveland, and the Rays swept Toronto in the AL wild-card series.
Next up: Yankees vs. Rays in the best-of-five ALDS, in San Diego. The Yankees will be the home team for Games 3 and 4.
ALDS schedule: Yankees vs. Rays
All games to air on TBS
Game 1: Monday, Oct. 5, time TBA
Starting pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. TBD
Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 6, time TBA
Starting pitchers: TBD vs. TBD
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 7, time TBA
Starting pitchers: TBD vs. TBD
*Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, time TBA
Starting pitchers: TBD vs. TBD
*Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, time TBA
Starting pitchers: TBD vs. TBD
(* if necessary)