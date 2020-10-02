The Yankees swept Cleveland, and the Rays swept Toronto in the AL wild-card series.

Next up: Yankees vs. Rays in the best-of-five ALDS, in San Diego. The Yankees will be the home team for Games 3 and 4.

ALDS schedule: Yankees vs. Rays

All games to air on TBS

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 5, time TBA

Starting pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. TBD

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 6, time TBA

Starting pitchers: TBD vs. TBD

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 7, time TBA

Starting pitchers: TBD vs. TBD

*Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, time TBA

Starting pitchers: TBD vs. TBD

*Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, time TBA

Starting pitchers: TBD vs. TBD

(* if necessary)