Yankees vs. Rays

The Yankees and Rays meet in the pivotal AL East series, battling each other to earn the top seat in the league. See photos from the first game of the series on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees prepares for a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees takes batting practice prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees prepares for a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees bats during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yonny Chirinos of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees bats during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees strikes out during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees strikes out during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Bronx.

