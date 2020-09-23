BUFFALO – Masahiro Tanaka would be the first to acknowledge he wasn’t anything close to his best Wednesday night.

But the righthander, in his final outing before the playoffs, received almost no help.

Not from his offense, which mostly flailed and failed after raking the night before, and certainly not from his defense.

An overall slipshod performance from just about everyone wearing the road grays contributed to a hideous 14-1 loss to the Blue Jays at Sahlen Field, a defeat that all but assures the Yankees of having to travel for next week’s best-of-three wild-card round.

The Yankees (32-24), who were outhit 16-4 and who committed four errors in losing for the second time in three games of this four-game series against the Blue Jays (29-27), entered Wednesday 1 ½ games behind the Twins for the fourth playoff spot in the AL (and homefield advantage for the wild-card).

Tanaka, who will start the second wild-card game next Wednesday – Gerrit Cole will pitch in Game 1 Tuesday – wasn’t good, allowing five runs (three earned) and eight hits over four innings in which he threw 91 pitches.

He left with the Yankees trailing 5-1 and that deficit ballooned to 13-1 after Tyler Lyons took a flamethrower to the proceedings in an eight-run sixth.

Reserve catcher Erik Kratz, who brought his knuckleball to the mound Sunday in Boston, made another relief appearance Wednesday, allowing one run on a Danny Jansen homer.

Tanaka (3-3, 3.56), a playoff stud throughout his Yankees career, didn't pitch well but was undone by his teammates. And the bottom of the fourth/top of the fifth innings were a perfect encapsulation of the pitcher’s night – and the Bombers’ – on both sides of the ball.

Jansen, whose grand slam off Adam Ottavino highlighted Toronto’s 10-run sixth against the Yankees here Sept. 7, homered with one out in the fourth to make it 4-1. Cavan Biggio reached on the infield single and went to second when first baseman Luke Voit saw Tanaka’s on line pickoff throw glance off his glove (the Yankees had a play on a sliding Biggio at second but Gleyber Torres, who committed his team-high eighth error in the third that led to a run that made it 3-1, dropped the ball).

At that point of the game, with one out in the bottom of the fourth, the Yankees had more errors (3) than hits (2).

Down 5-1 in the top of the fifth, the Yankees, 8-for-11 with RISP in Tuesday night’s 12-1 victory, loaded the bases with none out against Toronto lefthander Robbie Ray but came up empty. After Aaron Judge walked against former Yankee A.J. Cole to load the bases, Giancarlo Stanton struck out for the third time in three at-bats. Voit, an MVP candidate, popped to second and Torres’ rough night continued as he flied to medium right for the third out.

The Blue Jays scored twice against Tanaka in a 26-pitch first.

Biggio worked a leadoff walk and, after Bichette struck out swinging at a slider, Teoscar Hernandez hit a sharp grounder that should have resulted in a double play. The ball, however, took a bad hop as it reached LeMahieu, the ball caroming over the second baseman’s head for a single. Tanaka struck out Randal Grichuk on a slider but Vlad Guerrero Jr., swinging at a first-pitch slider, lined it to center to bring in Biggio for a 1-0 lead. With Lourdes Gurriel Jr. up, Gary Sanchez’s snap throw trying for Guerrero at first was inaccurate and got past Voit, the error bringing Hernandez across to make it 2-0.

Voit led off the second with a walk and Torres lined to left. Aaron Hicks, tied for second in the AL in walks coming in, walked for the 39th time and Gio Urshela followed with a single to right, extending his hitting streak to 12. With Sanchez up, a passed ball charged to Jansen allowed Voit to score, making it 2-1 and ending the Yankees’ offensive output for the night.