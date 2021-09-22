Yankees rally past Rangers, into second wild card spot



The Yankees went into Wednesday night’s game against Texas at Yankee Stadium knowing a victory would vault them past Toronto and into sole possession of the second AL wild card.

Controlling your own fate. It’s one of the top cliché phrases ballplayers use this time of year. It’s what they say they all want a crack at.

It just took the Yankees a while to take control of this game. But Gleyber Torres hit a two-out, tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and the Yankees went on to score three more times to take a 7-3 victory and head into their first day off since Sept. 2 with a one-half game lead over Toronto for the second AL wild card.

"A sluggish start to things," manager Aaron Boone said. "A really strong finish to things."

The Blue Jays lost to Tampa Bay earlier in the day, 7-1. The Yankees ended a stretch of 20 games without a day off by going 9-11.

Does it feel better going into Thursday one-half game up instead of one-half game down?

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I don’t know, honestly," Boone said. "What's comforting is we're in control of things. Regardless of what would have happened tonight, we're in control of things. Regardless of what happens to start this trip, we're in control of things. There's some comfort in that. It’s on us. It's right in front of us. We go out and play well, we'll get to where we want to go. We don't, we're going home."

On Friday, the Yankees start a three-game series at Fenway Park against the wild-card leading Red Sox with Gerrit Cole on the mound. Then they visit Toronto for three and host Tampa Bay for three to end the regular season.

"It's all kind of in our hands," Aaron Judge had said after Tuesday’s victory. "That's where you want to be as a competitor and as a professional. You want to be holding the cards. You want to be out there controlling it. Go out there and have some fun and win some ballgames."

No one said it would be easy, though. The Yankees fell behind 3-0 and rallied to tie it on Kyle Higashioka’s two-run double in the fifth and three walks and a wild pitch in the sixth.

It was still 3-3 in the eighth when Joey Gallo dunked a two-out double down the leftfield line. Torres followed with a first-pitch double to right to give the Yankees their first lead.

Gio Urshela then hit a shift single to second and Torres scored with a nifty one-handed slide after second baseman Yonny Hernandez booted the ball for an error.

Gary Sanchez, who entered the game in the top of the eighth, followed with a bomb of a two-run homer to center to made it 7-3.

Going into the eighth, the Yankees had been 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

"I thought the at-bats got really competitive there at the end," Boone said. "We did some really good things on both sides of the ball there the second half of the game and then put together some really good winning at-bats to put it away at the end."

Corey Kluber went 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs. Four Yankees relievers, including winning pitcher Chad Green (9-7), only allowed one baserunner over the final 4 2/3, and that was on an error by Urshela, and that baserunner was erased trying to steal second by Sanchez.

Higashioka, who was robbed by leaping centerfielder DJ Peters of a potential two-run double to the right-centerfield wall in the second, tried left-center in the fifth and got a two-run double to fall in behind Peters to bring the Yankees to within 3-2.

One batter later, LeMahieu hit a medium fly ball to right. Higashioka was gunned down by Adolis Garcia on a 95.5-mile per hour clothesline of a throw that reached catcher Jose Trevino on the fly.

The Yankees tied it in the sixth on three one-out walks a two-out run-scoring wild pitch by reliever Dennis Santana.

Judge (0-for-3, walk), who Boone said is "banged up," was the designated hitter for the second straight game.

"It’s September," Judge said when asked what was ailing him. "Everybody’s banged up."