Aaron Hicks hits inside-the-park home run for Yankees vs. Tigers

Hicks is the first Yankee to hit an inside-the-park home run since Curtis Granderson in 2011.

The Yankees' Aaron Hicks is congratulated in the

The Yankees' Aaron Hicks is congratulated in the dugout after his inside-the-park home run during the second inning against the Tigers on Friday in Detroit. Photo Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Aaron Hicks did something Friday night against the Tigers that no Yankee had done in nearly seven years — hit an inside-the-park home run.

With one out and Gary Sanchez on second in the top of the second inning, Hicks drilled a pitch to deep right-centerfield. The ball caromed off the scoreboard wall and rolled toward left-center, far away from centerfielder Leonys Martin. Hicks did not appear to run hard out of the box but nevertheless scored easily ahead of the throw home, diving across the plate with a headfirst slide — and a big smile on his face — before pounding the ground with both hands. That gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Friday was Hicks’ second game back since coming off the disabled list with an intercostal strain.

Curtis Granderson had been the last Yankee to hit an inside-the-park home run. He did it on Aug. 21, 2011, in Minnesota.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

