Aaron Hicks did something Friday night against the Tigers that no Yankee had done in nearly seven years — hit an inside-the-park home run.

With one out and Gary Sanchez on second in the top of the second inning, Hicks drilled a pitch to deep right-centerfield. The ball caromed off the scoreboard wall and rolled toward left-center, far away from centerfielder Leonys Martin. Hicks did not appear to run hard out of the box but nevertheless scored easily ahead of the throw home, diving across the plate with a headfirst slide — and a big smile on his face — before pounding the ground with both hands. That gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Friday was Hicks’ second game back since coming off the disabled list with an intercostal strain.

Inside-the-park homer?!?@AaronHicks31 showing off the wheels in the Motor City. pic.twitter.com/4ip1e9acKj — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2018

Curtis Granderson had been the last Yankee to hit an inside-the-park home run. He did it on Aug. 21, 2011, in Minnesota.