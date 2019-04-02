Aaron Boone posted a lineup on Tuesday that did not include Gary Sanchez, Troy Tulowitzki or Greg Bird. The way bodies have been dropping around the Yankees lately, the question had to be asked:

Are they OK?

Turned out the banged-up Yankees did not suffer any new injuries — at least not to those three players. But Boone’s batting order against the Tigers was light on power and included a 6-7-8-9 of Mike Tauchman, Clint Frazier, Tyler Wade and Austin Romine.

So it was predictable that the Yankees would struggle to score. And struggle they did in a 3-1 loss to the Tigers before 32,018 at chilly Yankee Stadium.

The Tigers, who are 3-3 despite scoring nine runs in six games, snapped a 1-1 tie with a pair of ninth-inning runs against Aroldis Chapman, who was throwing plenty hard in his second game in two nights.

But Chapman issued a one-out walk to pinch hitter Niko Goodrum and gave up a go-ahead double to left to Dustin Peterson. If you’ve never heard of Peterson, you’re not alone: it was the 24-year-old’s 10th big-league at-bat and first hit.

The Yankees could have potentially had a play at the plate, but Tauchman overthrew the cutoff man after fielding the ball off the wall.

Jordy Mercer made it 3-1 with a two-out, RBI single.

The Yankees went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth against Tigers closer Shane Greene. DJ LeMahieu flied out to left. Tauchman grounded out to short. Frazer hit a fly ball to right.

Sanchez was on deck to bat for Wade when the game ended. Bird and Tulowitzki never stirred.

Luke Voit, the Yankees’ No. 3 hitter, was struck on the left hand by a 96-mile per hour fastball from Joe Jimenez in the eighth inning. In obvious pain, Voit stayed in the game.

The Yankees began the season with centerfielder Aaron Hicks on the injured list and lost Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar to injuries that were revealed on Monday. With that trio out and Sanchez, Tulowitzki and Bird all starting Tuesday on the bench, Boone’s lineup had a spring training feel.

Gleyber Torres, who hit eighth on Opening Day, was the cleanup hitter. LeMahieu, who will take over third base while Andujar is out with a small labrum tear in his right shoulder, followed Torres.

The Yankees added Tauchman, a 28-year-old lefthanded hitter, in a trade from Colorado on March 23. Frazier and Wade were called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

“Just next man up,” Boone said. “We feel like one of the strengths of our organization is the depth that we have. We feel like, obviously, we have some key guys down right now. [We] feel like the guys we have going out there tonight, tomorrow and the coming days are more than capable of getting the job done. They’re all good players in their own right and they’re going to be relied on in different ways throughout the season. They’re all capable of being productive for us at the big-league level. That’s the expectation. Excited to see some of the guys that are getting that opportunity going out there and playing.”

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the second inning against Jordan Zimmermann. LeMahieu singled with one out and moved to third when Tauchman lofted a ground-rule double to left for his first hit as a Yankee. Frazier followed with a sacrifice fly to left.

Masahiro Tanaka kept that lead intact until the sixth, when the Tigers tied it on back-to-back two-out doubles by Jeimer Candelario and John Hicks.

Tanaka went 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run and eight hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Zimmermann also went 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run and six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.