Yankees' lost weekend continues as they're swept by Tigers

DETROIT — The two biggest obstacles to the Yankees getting on any kind of sustained run of consistency swirled together Sunday afternoon in one of their ugliest losses of the season.

Yet another afternoon of offensive futility combined with more slapdash defense – and a pinch of poor base running – led to an embarrassing 6-2 loss in front of 8,000 at Comerica Park that completed an equally embarrassing three-game sweep at the hands of the Tigers.

It was not the way the Yankees (29-24), who have lost five of six after their six-game winning streak ended last Tuesday, wanted to head into a critical week at home that sees them face the AL East-leading Rays for four games and the second-place Red Sox for three.

The Yankees, 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position with 18 stranded the first two games of this series, ran the former number to 0-for-20 Sunday before Gleyber Torres’ two-out RBI single in the eighth made it 6-1 (Gary Sanchez’s infield RBI single made it 6-2 but the catcher was thrown out at second trying to stretch it when shortstop Zack Short’s low throw skipped past first). The Yankees put runners on the corners with none out against Michael Fulmer in the ninth and, after consecutive outs and a walk to Giancarlo Stanton, had the bases loaded for Aaron Judge, their hottest hitter of late. But Judge struck out looking, an appropriate end to a lost weekend. The Yankees went 2-for-11 with RISP Sunday and stranded 10.

Tigers lefthander Tarik Skubal became only the latest pitcher to come into a game against the Yankees with subpar numbers only to look like a Cy Young Award candidate.

Skubal, a 24-year-old who entered 1-7 with a 5.23 ERA, allowed three hits over six scoreless innings in which he walked three and struck out eight.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Michael King, among those auditioning to take the majority of rotation turns in Corey Kluber’s absence, was not sharp, though he wasn’t helped by his defense, either.

On a pitch count of roughly 60, King allowed four runs (two earned), three hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings in which he threw 63 pitches (37 strikes). All three errors – two by Torres at shortstop and one by third baseman Gio Urshela – came in a four-run third that put the Tigers (22-31) ahead 6-0.

The Yankees’ offensive difficulties continued in the opening inning. DJ LeMahieu led off with a hit and Stanton came next and walked. But Judge, in a 26-for-62 stretch coming into the day, smoked a ball but third baseman Jeimer Candelario turned it into a 5-4-3 double play – the Yankees’ MLB-leading 51st grounded into double play of the season. Urshela then lined to short to end the 22-pitch inning.

Niko Goodrum led off the bottom half with an infield single and Candelario, a pain to the Yankees all season, fouled out to Urshela. King brushed Miguel Cabrera’s jersey for a hit-by-pitch, then struck out Jonathan Schoop swinging at a curveball. But the lefty-swinging Nomar Mazara stayed with a full-count sinker, which came in at 95 mph, and lined it down the leftfield line. Goodrum scored easily, as did Cabrera, who ran through the stop sign of the third base coach, taking advantage of Frazier not getting to the ball particularly quickly.

The Tigers drove King from the game in the third. Schoop worked a leadoff walk and Mazara flied out. Eric Haase shattered his bat on a ball that bounced to Urshela, who appeared to get distracted by the large bat piece that fluttered into his vicinity as the ball arrived, the error putting two on. In came lefty Nestor Cortes Jr., brought up earlier in the day, who induced a grounder off the bat of Victory Reyes. Torres booted it, however, and Short walked to load the bases. Willi Castro’s bases-clearing double made it 6-0. Torres booted a second ball later in the inning but it led to no further damage. Plenty already had been done in that regard.