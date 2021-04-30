This is what Brian Cashman envisioned when he put together this Yankees roster.

Gerrit Cole striking out 12 in six shutout innings.

Aaron Judge hitting two home runs, including a grand slam, in the first four innings to lead a five-homer barrage.

The Yankees dominating a lesser opponent.

It all came together for the Yankees on Friday night in a 10-0 wipeout of the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium.

It hadn’t come together too often in April: The Yankees finished the season’s first month at 12-14.

But on Friday, they feasted on the Tigers, who have the worst record in baseball at 8-19.

Judge returned to the lineup after not starting for two games with mysterious lower-body soreness that the Yankees refuse to be specific about.

He played only five innings but made quite the impact with a tape-measure solo home run in the third and his second career grand slam in the fourth. The first went over Monument Park and the second landed in the second deck in rightfield.

Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor also homered for the Yankees, who led 9-0 after a five-run fourth inning.

The Yankees put up runs in each of the first five innings. Cole (4-1, 1.43 ERA) didn’t need all that support, but it probably felt nice. The righthander allowed four hits (all singles) and didn’t walk a batter.

It was the fourth time in six 2021 starts that Cole has struck out at least 10 without walking a batter. That ties the Yankees record for such games, which was set by Mike Mussina in 2001. It took Mussina 32 starts to accomplish the feat.

For the season, Cole has walked three and struck out 62 in 37 2/3 innings, a 14.8 K/9 rate.

Yankee pitchers struck out 18 batters, capped by Lucas Luetge striking out the side in the ninth.

In the first, Gio Urshela had a two-out RBI single against rookie lefthander Tarik Skubal (0-4, 6.14) to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Frazier lined a high first-pitch fastball just over the leftfield fence for a bullet solo home run. It was Frazier’s second homer in three games.

Judge led off the third with a 436-foot home run that soared over Monument Park and hit off a window of the centerfield restaurant to make it 3-0.

Two batters later, Hicks broke an 0-for-18 slide with a solo shot to left. Hicks did a no-look bat flip on the no-doubt shot.

The biggest blast came in the fourth, when Judge connected against righthander Buck Farmer for a grand slam into the second deck in right to blow it open at 8-0. It was Judge’s seventh home run of the season and first grand slam since May 28, 2017.

Hicks added an RBI double in the fourth and Odor hit his fourth home run, a drive into the second deck in right off lefthander Tyler Alexander in the fifth. Odor eschewed a bat flip and just dropped the bat at the end of his swing and jogged to first.

Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5, his third consecutive game with three hits, and has an eight-game hitting streak during which he is 16-for-36 (.444).

Cole looked as if he could have pitched all night without a care. He struck out five in a row starting with the final out of the second inning before allowing a pair of two-out singles in the fourth of then was a 4-0 game.

Next up was former Mets catcher Wilson Ramos, who has six home runs. The count went to 3-and-2 before Cole struck out Ramos looking at an 89-mph changeup.

Manager Aaron Boone took out Cole after 87 pitches.

Lefthander Wandy Peralta made his Yankees debut with a 1-2-3 eighth inning. The Yankees acquired Peralta from the Giants on Tuesday for Mike Tauchman.

Asked before the game about the Yankees' first month, Boone said: "Not where we need to be, certainly. I do feel like we're getting there . . . So I sit here in the same position I was, I guess, when we started the season — I know we're going to be really good. And we're not close to where we need to be yet, but I feel like we're moving in that direction."