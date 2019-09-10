TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees lose slugfest with Tigers on walk-off single

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez walks to the dugout as the Detroit Tigers celebrate a Jordy Mercer single to score Willi Castro in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Detroit won 12-11. Photo Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
It played out exactly that way Tuesday night as the Yankees clubbed six homers through nine innings of a wild game at Comerica Park. However, Jordy Mercer’s one-out single in the bottom of the ninth off Chance Adams gave the Tigers a 12-11 victory.

The Yankees, 95-50 entering the night, hiked their season homer total to an MLB-best 276, tying them with the Twins, who earlier this season broke the single-season homer record of 267 set by the 2018 Bombers.

Brett Gardner and Didi Gregorius both homered twice and Edwin Encarnacion and Gleyber Torres each added one.

Aaron Boone, after his team took three of four in a grueling weekend wraparound series at Fenway Park against the Red Sox, went with an assembly line of pitchers not likely to see the light of day in the postseason and they were treated accordingly as the Tigers, 42-100 coming in, fought back from a 6-0 deficit after two innings.

But after the second of Gregorius’ homers, a shot off righty Daniel Stumpf in the seventh that gave the Yankees an 11-10 lead — which followed Edwin Encarnacion’s game-tying two-run homer — Boone brought in some of his big guns.

But Adam Ottavino couldn’t hold Detroit down, allowing a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that made it 11-11.

Four pitches in, the Yankees had the lead when Gardner sent a 2-and-1 fastball by Edwin Jackson to right for his 22nd homer that established a new single-season career high for the 36-year-old.

The Yankees tagged Jackson for four more runs in the second. Gio Urshela led off with a double and Mike Ford, in at first for the resting Voit, singled to left for an RBI single. Clint Frazier singled and Wade followed with his first career triple, driving one off the top of the wall in right-center, one of the deepest parts of the ballpark. After Torres grounded out, Gardner hit his second home run of the night to make it 6-0.

At that point, it seemed the Yankees could name the final score but it was not to be, in large part because of a critical Torres error in the third, an inning in which the Tigers sent 10 to the plate.

With two runs in against Nestor Cortes Jr., who was the night’s opener, and one out, Boone brought on Luis Cessa to face Dawel Lugo. Cessa did his job, getting the third baseman to ground sharply to short, the beginning, it seemed, of an easy 6-4-3 double play.

But Torres dropped the ball at second base for an error, extending the inning and the Tigers took advantage. Christian Stewart hit a sacrifice fly, Travis Demeritte singled in a run and Grayson Greiner singled in two, tying it at 6.

Torres untied it in the fourth with a homer — his team-leading 36th — and Gregorius’ 15th home run of the season, which came in the fifth, made it 8-6.

Cessa gave one of those back in the bottom half when Christian Stewart homered. Miguel Cabrera’s sacrifice fly against Jonathan Loaisiga, who took over for Cory Gearrin, in the sixth tied it and Candelario’s two-run single a batter later gave Detroit its first lead, 10-8.

