DETROIT — Weather forecasting is a notoriously inexact, and many times inaccurate, science.

But the weekend in Detroit it went exactly as predicted, leaving the Yankees and Tigers two games to make up later this season.

Saturday afternoon’s game between the clubs was postponed mid-morning that day and the split double header somewhat optimistically scheduled for Sunday — at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. — was postponed as well.

The first game was called at about 11 a.m.; it took a bit longer to postpone the nightcap, the announcement coming about 1 p.m.

The teams will play a split double header June 4.

Aaron Boone said that was the preferred date from the Yankees’ perspective though, as player rep David Robertson pointed out, the Yankees, who are 7-7 so far this season, would have liked a straight double header as opposed to the split one.

The Tigers, for obvious financial reasons, wanted the split double header.

“I really wanted the straight double header,” Robertson said. “But we got the day we wanted so we’ll take that. I understand that [Detroit preferring the split] but I think moving forward the rules need to change so that no matter what those games are straight double headers because we play too many games for us to be dealing with playing at 1 o’clock and 7 o’clock, especially traveling the whole time. That was the hardest part of it was trying to find what worked on our schedule.”

June 4 initially had been an off day for the Yankees, who will be in the midst of a trip. They play June 3 in the afternoon in Baltimore and have a night game June 5 in Toronto. They are off June 7.

“Grateful to everyone that was involved, from the Commissioner’s office to the Players Association, to Robby, our representative, to Cash [Brian Cashman] and our front office and the Tigers’, I think the fact we got to the date that we go to I think was a good thing for everyone,” Boone said.

Somewhat remarkably, there was some initial pushback behind the scenes from MLB on June 4 because that’s the date of the first-year player Draft. Only three games are on the schedule for that day, all of them on West Coast, and indications are MLB did not want to take attention away from the Draft.

“They very graciously waived it for us to play on the fourth,” Robertson said. “I don’t see why it’s going to hurt the draft at all. If three [games] are being played, I don’t see why we can’t play on it as well. We have a lot of games, we need to get them in.”

Boone tweaked his rotation for the Marlins series as a result of the washed out weekend.

Luis Cessa was slated to start Saturday’s game and Luis Severino was scheduled to go Sunday. The pair, had the double header been played, would have started those games, with Severino going in the first game and Cessa starting the second. Now, Severino will start Monday and Masahiro Tanaka, Monday’s scheduled starter, will pitch Tuesday. CC Sabathia, who was supposed to come off the disabled list to start Tuesday, will now go on Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Weather permitting, of course. Rain is in the forecast for Monday and could be a factor later in the week as well.

Though there has been a good deal of criticism directed at MLB so far this April for not putting more thought into the schedule — as it relates to games in the Northeast and Midwest — Robertson didn’t necessarily agree.

“I just think there’s just too many teams and too many games,” he said. “The schedule’s going to be the schedule.”