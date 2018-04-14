Yankees’ game at Detroit is rained out

DETROIT — There’s an old saying about the weather in cities like this one near bodies of water like this one.

“If you don’t like the weather,” it goes, “wait five minutes and it will change.”

But Saturday and into Sunday that doesn’t seem to be likely here.

Heavy rains washed out the Yankees/Tigers game Saturday afternoon and it was rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader — at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. — for Sunday.

The problem?

The forecast doesn’t appear to be all that much better, with a high of 44 degrees predicted for Sunday and steady rain pretty much throughout the day.

“No, doesn’t look very good,” Aaron Boone said shortly after Saturday’s game was postponed. “We’ll just try and have a good day of rest today. Some guys are getting some work in now and we’ll prepare ourselves as if we’re getting ready to go tomorrow, and then we’ll see what Mother Nature has for us.”

What She has had so far this season, one that began a week earlier in March, for the most part has not been good, a stretch marked by cold and rain. Still, Boone pointed out the Yankees have had, going into Saturday, just one game postponed, the home opener April 2 against Tampa, which was snowed out and made up the next day. They have had the start of two games delayed, April 3 and 4, and an in-game delay, Thursday in Boston.

“Actually with some of the bad weather we’ve had, we’ve been pretty fortunate that we’ve been able to get most of them in,” Boone said. “I know other teams have a lot of makeups to do now so that makes it a challenge.”

Boone said, weather permitting, Luis Severino, slated to start Sunday, would start the first game. Luis Cessa, who was supposed to make a spot-star Saturday, would go in the night game.

Given the Sunday forecast, getting even one of the games in should be considered a long shot. In that event, the Yankees would have to come back later in the season for a makeup game (or two). The clubs have common off days June 4 and 11, Aug. 20 and Sept. 13. They also have mutual off-days Sept. 6 but the Yankees are in the middle of a West Coast trip then so that’s highly unlikely.

“I think if the weather’s awful, it’s awful,” Boone said of how long the teams might have to wait things out Sunday. “If it’s like this and it’s raining all day and that’s the forecast, I’d like to think it would be called intelligently ahead of time. But we’ll see.”