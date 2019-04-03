The Yankees struck out 18 times and lost to the Tigers on Wednesday, 2-1, to finish their season-opening homestand at 2-4. That’s against the Orioles and Tigers, teams who lost a combined 213 games last season.

The 18 strikeouts were a franchise record for a nine-inning game. And that’s not even the worst of it.

The snakebit Yankees lost yet another player to injury. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki left the game after three innings with a left calf strain. Tulowitzki, the five-time All-Star who came back this season after missing a year and a half with surgery on both heels, was taken to the hospital for further tests, the Yankees announced.

Tulowitzki was replaced at shortstop by Gleyber Torres, who moved over from second. Tyler Wade, who was called up when Miguel Andujar went on the injured list on Monday, entered the game at second base.

Calf strains can be notoriously slow to heal. If Tulowitzki has to go on the IL, he will become the 11th Yankee and the third this week. Andujar and Giancarlo Stanton both went on the IL on Monday. They joined Aaron Hicks, Luis Severino and Dellin Betances as key players who have gotten injured since spring training opened in February.

The Yankees have limited options to replace Tulowitzki on the roster. The only position players at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who are on the 40-man roster are infielder Thairo Estrada and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Estrada, 23, is a highly thought of prospect, but he has only played eight games above Double-A after he was shot in the leg in January 2018 in his native Venezuela. Scranton opens its season on Thursday at Buffalo.

The Yankees will be in Baltimore on Thursday for the Orioles’ home opener. The lineup they field will be a shell of the one they envisioned when spring training began and will be much less powerful than the one they sported for the March 28 season opener.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gordon Beckham broke a 1-1 tie with an eighth-inning home run off Chad Green for Detroit, which improved to 4-3 despite scoring 11 runs in seven games.

The Yankees had taken a 1-0 lead in the second inning when DJ LeMahieu doubled and scored on Aaron Judge’s single to right against lefthander Matthew Boyd, who struck out 13 in 6 1/3 innings.

Jonathan Loaisiga, who was called up before the game, started for the Yankees and allowed one run and one hit in four innings. The Tigers scored an earned run in the fourth with the help of three walks and the fourth throwing error in five games by Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez.

Nicholas Castellanos walked to open the inning and stole second as Miguel Cabrera struck out. Sanchez’s throw sailed to the right of second base and into centerfield as Castellanos took third. He scored three batters later on Christin Stewart’s sacrifice fly to right.

Every Yankee who got a plate appearance on Thursday struck out at least once with the exception of Tulowitzki, who popped to second in the second inning in his only at-bat. Tulowitzki is 2-for-11 with a home run in five games.