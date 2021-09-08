Gleyber Torres hasn’t been good in the field or at the plate this season and, as a result, regular playing time down the stretch is anything but guaranteed.

Andrew Velazquez started a second straight game in place of Torres Wednesday night and Aaron Boone spoke in generalities when it came to when the club would again consider the Torres the everyday shortstop.

"I very much expect Gleyber back in there," Boone said without specifying. "I very much expect Gleyber to be a central figure moving forward for us, but felt like today I wanted him (Velazquez) back in there. He’s certainly played a role in helping us win games."

Boone said he’s spoken to Torres about his role.

"We’ve spoken a lot over the last few days about different things," Boone said. "I would expect him back in there at some point and, again, I would expect him to play a big role for us."

Torres, who entered Wednesday hitting .253 with six homers and a .672 OPS with a team-high 15 errors in 103 games, said he’s been equally frustrated this season with his performance on both sides of the ball.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I feel disappointed in myself because I know I’m better than I am right now," Torres said. "I felt like I prepared myself really well during spring training and now I don’t get the results that I want. But it’s (one) year. Hopefully I get another opportunity next year and (in the) years to come. But right now, I’m just trying to, (for the next) 20-something games, to prepare, be ready and help my team."

The 5-9, 170-pound Bronx-born Velazquez, a superior defender to Torres who at times has shown surprising pop in his bat, came into Wednesday hitting .242 with one homer, four doubles, a triple and a .641 OPS in 24 games.