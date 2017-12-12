LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — After officially acquiring Giancarlo Stanton on Monday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he still had some payroll flexibility to make roster upgrades, particularly in the starting pitching department.

That process continued Tuesday when, according to a source, the Yankees sent third baseman Chase Headley and pitcher Bryan Mitchell to the Padres for outfielder Jabari Blash.

The source confirmed the Padres will assume all of the $13 million Headley is owed for next season. Headley came up with the Padres and played for them until he was traded to the Yankees before the 2014 trade deadline.

That frees up even more money for the Yankees, who remain determined to bring their payroll under the $197 million luxury tax threshold, to pursue a starter. CC Sabathia is a top target, though the additional money freed up could allow the club to go after a higher end starter on the market such as Alex Cobb.

Because of a still deep farm system brimming with desirable prospects, there is also the trade route Cashman is pursuing, checking in on teams with starters available such as the Tigers (Michael Fulmer), Diamondbacks (Patrick Corbin) and Pirates (Gerrit Cole), to name a few.

It also opens the door for the Yankees to possibly bring back free agent third baseman Todd Frazier, who fit in seamlessly after being brought over from the White Sox at the trade deadline in July. Or the Yankees could allow two of their top prospects, Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar, to battle it out in spring training for the starting job at third.

Torres, along with Tyler Wade, could also be a consideration at second, which is an open spot after the trade of Starlin Castro to the Marlins as part of the Stanton deal.

Padres scouts have long been interested in the 26-year-old Mitchell, who never quite reached his potential with the Yankees. The righthander, drafted by the Yankees in the 16th round of the 2009 draft, was 2-6 with a 4.94 ERA over parts of four seasons in which he started and pitched out of the bullpen.

The 28-year-old righty hitting and throwing Blash, a 29th-round pick of the White Sox in 2007, made his big-league debut in 2016 with the Padres. He’s slashed .200/.323/.336 with eight homers in a combined 99 games over the last two seasons with San Diego.