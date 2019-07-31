In the end, Brian Cashman deemed the prices for pitchers – both starters and relievers – available on the market to be too high.

And so, the Yankees GM came away empty-handed before Wednesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline in his lengthy search, which has lasted since at least late June, to bolster his rotation and bullpen, with the former in particular need of bolstering.

“We’re definitely going to continue to look, whether it’s pen or rotation, and if we can [make a move], great,” Cashman said last Friday afternoon in Boston. “And if we can’t, then we’ll go with what we’ve got.”

What they’ve got, with no further chance at adding to it as the Aug. 31 waiver deadline no longer exists, is a bullpen that still rates among the best in the sport, especially at the back end, though with concerns over the workloads of Aroldis Chapman, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton. And a rotation that has been an unmitigated disaster of late, with little indication of improvement, including Wednesday afternoon against Arizona when Masahiro Tanaka allowed two runs and five hits over four ho-hum innings.

There was a flurry of last-minute and hour trading Wednesday before the deadline, but ultimately Cashman didn’t budge from his line in the sand regarding players he would consider giving up and teams with desired pieces didn’t budge from their asking prices.

The Yankees had an interest in just about every starter that could have been had before the deadline. Some of those pitchers moved – Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer and Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, for example – and some of those did not. Among the names in that group the Yankees had significant interest were Arizona’s Robbie Ray, Detroit’s Matthew Boyd, San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner and the Mets' Zack Wheeler. In terms of Wheeler, the interest, according to industry insiders, was one-way for the most part. Regardless of the noise suggesting otherwise, few behind the scenes could envision a scenario where Mets ownership would OK any kind of deal that potentially could provide the Yankees a final puzzle piece for a World Series.

And so the Yankees will continue as is, meaning with a rotation that for nearly two weeks had been taking on water.

Entering Wednesday afternoon’s game against Arizona, Masahiro Tanaka had a 4.79 ERA, one that clicked to 4.78 after his outing. And Tanaka isn’t even close to the biggest on the list of concerns for the group.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

J.A. Happ is 8-6 with a 5.19 ERA and James Paxton is 5-6 with a 4.72 ERA. CC Sabathia, 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA, was just placed on the injured list with right knee inflammation and a return date for the 39-year-old is unclear. Domingo German has emerged as the club’s ace at 13-2 with a 4.08 ERA, but the 26-year-old is on a not-yet-disclosed innings limit and, generally speaking, is untested in the cauldron of September and/or October baseball.

Reinforcements could arrive at some point in September with, the Yankees hope, Dellin Betances and Luis Severino. But with neither pitcher having yet thrown from a pitcher’s mound in their respective rehab throwing programs – Severino could be on one in another 10 days or so, with Betances soon to follow – it’s not like the Yankees are outright counting on significant contributions from either.

A wild-card who could provide help from the bullpen within the next month is Jonathan Loiasiga, who just started a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton.

Minor deal

The Yankees did announce that they acquired minor-league lefthander Alfredo Garcia from the Rockies in exchange for righthander Joseph Harvey. Garcia, 20, is in Single-A. Harvey, 27, made nine major-league appearances this year for the Yankees.