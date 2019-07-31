The Yankees didn’t make much noise ahead of Wednesday’s MLB trade deadline, only acquiring lefthanded pitcher Alfredo Garcia from the Colorado Rockies, but players in the clubhouse said they weren’t disappointed.

Instead, they doubled down on their confidence in the current roster and pointed toward hopes of a deep playoff run this season.

“We know what we’ve got in here is special,” said catcher Austin Romine, whose two-run homer in the seventh inning gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead. “We can focus on it now more. We think we can win a World Series with the team in here and I think everyone here believes that. It’s time to get to work.”

Leftfielder Mike Tauchman echoed that sentiment, adding that even a 36-minute rain delay during the sixth inning, which came less than an hour before the deadline, didn’t change the Yankees’ collective mindset.

“Everybody likes playing GM, everybody likes speculating, there’s an entire TV network dedicated to just talking about that for 24 hours,” Tauchman said. “It’s naturally going to get talked about, but I think that what we always tried to keep important is the game that day.”

Although the Yankees didn’t have their own trades to discuss after the game, there was some buzz about other big-time moves across the league, including one that happened in the opposing dugout. Zack Greinke, who went five innings on Wednesday, giving up two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts, was dealt to Houston, adding to an already deep Astros rotation and one the Yankees believe they may see in October.

“Greinke is going to better any team,” said Zack Britton, whoo reminisced about his own trade from the Orioles last season. “But I remember playing the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS, we had to face, [Max] Scherzer, [Justin] Verlander and David Price, three Cy Young winners, and we swept them. So, we can do that here.”

The Yankees had been mentioned in a handful of potential trade scenarios ahead of the deadline, particularly when it came to bolstering the starting rotation after they gave up 71 runs in their last two series against Minnesota and Boston. Still, manager Aaron Boone said he was happy with the current group and, more importantly, GM Brian Cashman’s decision-making.

“I have total faith in Brian and their staff in that they’re always going to do what’s best for this organization,” Boone said. “As far as that’s short-term, long-term, all those things. So, the fact that something didn’t happen, it means it didn’t match up.”

The Yankees have a day off Thursday before a four-game series against the Red Sox and while players were quick to admit that there’s still plenty of work to be done, the belief is that this is still a championship-caliber team.

“I think we’re good enough to win a World Series with what we have in-house,” Britton said. “I’ve played against the Yankees my whole career and this is by far the best team I’ve seen them put together since I’ve been in the big leagues.”