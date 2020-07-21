TODAY'S PAPER
Coronavirus concerns return for Yankees as they leave safety of home bubble for opener in Washington

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees looks on

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 20, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

To this point, the Yankees’ work environment has been under their control. They are not in a COVID-19 bubble when they are on their own time, but at Yankee Stadium they trust the process of staying safe from the virus.

All that changes on Wednesday, when they make their first road trip outside New York City for Thursday night’s opener against the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

Aaron Judge acknowledged on Tuesday that “it is going to be a little leery getting on a train, traveling to a different city. We’ve kind of been in our own little bubble here in New York, our own little bubble in Tampa.

“I think leaving that bubble is going to be a little difficult, but this is what we signed up for. We wouldn’t have signed up for this if we weren’t aware of the risk and what we have to face these next couple of months.”

Luke Voit said players have been given special travel kits for tasks such as wiping down hotel rooms if necessary.

“Obviously, there’s going to be concern because you don’t know what’s going on with the other clubhouses or cities,” Voit said, “but our staff has done an unbelievable job of keeping everything safe . . . There’s a little bit of concern, but I think overall it’s going to be good.”

Camp Notes

Boone said there is not a decision yet on whether D.J. LeMahieu will play Thursday . . . Aaron Judge said he is fine physically, with no lingering effects from a recent stiff neck . . . Judge recalled the emotional scene in Houston after the Yankees were eliminated in the ALCS last year, when he addressed teammates and urged them to use the moment as motivation. “All I could really say to the guys was, ‘Just remember this feeling, remember this silence, this emptiness, and use it as fuel,” he said.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

