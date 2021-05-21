So what’s next?

The Yankees had their no-hitter on Wednesday, and on Friday, they turned a triple play — their first one since 2014. Oh, and they beat the AL Central-leading White Sox on Gleyber Torres’ walk-off single. There was a nice little celebration at the plate after that.

With a string of this type of good fortune, there’s no telling what’s in store for the Yankees on Saturday, though Aaron Boone did have a goal. "Hopefully,’’ he said, "we can shake hands again tomorrow.’’

Beating the White Sox again is a pretty good goal. Friday night’s 2-1 win at Yankee Stadium could attest to that. They needed brilliant pitching from Jordan Montgomery, who kept up with a sterling Carlos Rodon. And they needed their late-game heroics.

First, the walk-off. Singles by Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela and Torres off Evan Marshall in a span of six pitches produced the winning run. Torres also homered in the seventh to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. It was the fifth walk-off of his career.

Moments earlier came the triple play. With the score tied at 1, Aroldis Chapman walked Yermin Mercedes and then fumbled Leury Garcia’s sacrifice bunt to put runners on first and second with none out. Three pitches later, however, the Yankees were back in the dugout.

Andrew Vaughn grounded to third and Urshela began a 5-4-3 triple play, with Rougned Odor’s relay to Luke Voit just nipping Vaughn and prompting Chapman’s jubilant fist pump.

"I saw the ground ball to Gio, and I knew something special was coming," Torres said. "That triple play was amazing. I was super-high after that . . . [With] that type of play, we’re coming to hit, and I knew this inning was for us. It was an amazing day for us . . . We’re hyped tonight."

Neither team scored until Torres’ homer in the seventh, after both starters had been lifted. And for good reason.

Through 6 1⁄2 innings, the White Sox were 4-for-26 against Montgomery and the Yankees were 2-for-21 against Rodon. Both reached career highs in strikeouts: Rodon had 13 in six innings and Montgomery had 11 in seven innings. It was the first game in the modern era in which both starting pitchers struck out at least 10 without walking a batter or allowing a run.

Montgomery’s achievements were even more notable because the White Sox have absolutely destroyed lefty pitching this season, batting .297 against them going into the game.

"We’re each going out there and giving the team a chance to win and going deep. We’re just going to keep doing it," Montgomery said of the rotation’s latest achievements, which began with Corey Kluber’s no-hitter and continued with Domingo German’s gem Thursday. "No one’s going to be the one to want to finish it."

The Yankees had runners thrown out at the plate in the third and eighth to foil excellent scoring chances but won for the 20th time in the last 28 games.

After Rodon left the game, the Yankees wasted no time jumping on reliever Michael Kopech. Torres blasted a 97-mph fastball over the heart of the plate to the short porch in right to break the scoreless tie with one out in the seventh. It was only his second homer of the year.

The White Sox tied it at 1 in the eighth off Jonathan Loaisiga. Adam Eaton drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on Nick Madrigal’s bloop single to right.

"You’ve got to find ways to win tough, low-scoring, hard-fought games, and the guys did an excellent job in some really big spots," Boone said. "There’s a little extra buzz after this one. This is an exciting win."