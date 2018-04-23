Yankees blast four homers in rout of Twins

The “roll” that Aaron Boone has said he was sure the Yankees were poised to get on?

It just might be here.

Helped by two more extra-base hits from the ridiculously hot Miguel Andujar, a homer from the maybe suddenly-hot Giancarlo Stanton and a grand slam from Didi Gregorius, the Yankees pounded the Twins, 14-1, Monday night at the Stadium.

The Yankees had 13 hits, including four home runs and four doubles. They also received a terrific start from Masahiro Tanaka, are a season-best three games over .500 at 12-9 and have their first three-game winning streak of the year. They improved to 5-2 on a homestand that has three games remaining against the Twins, a personal punching bag for the last 16 years (the Yankees are 79-31 against them since 2002).

Stanton went 4-for-4, including his fifth homer, a 435-foot rocket halfway up the bleachers in left in the fifth that made it 5-1. He also had a walk and two RBIs.

Andujar, further throwing a hammerlock on the starting job at third, went 2-for-4 with a homer and double, making it seven straight games with at least one extra-base hit.

The other Yankees to accomplish that before the age of 24 (since 1908) were Mickey Mantle (1955) and Joe DiMaggio (1937).

A heating-up Gary Sanchez started it all with a two-out, two-run double in the first off Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi.

Top prospect Gleyber Torres roped a single to center to start the eighth, the first hit of his major-league career. He came in on Gregorius’ second career grand slam, which made it 12-1. Gregorius has seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 21 games.

Tyler Austin’s two-run homer off Twins centerfielder Ryan LaMarre later in the inning made it 14-1.

Tanaka, coming off a dreadful performance seven days earlier, when he allowed seven runs (six earned) in five innings in a 9-1 loss to the lowly Marlins, was terrific. He allowed one run and three hits in 6 2⁄3 innings, allowing Boone to give even more rest to a bullpen that has gotten its share for three straight games. Tanaka (3-2, 5.28) walked two and struck out five.

“While we’re not playing our best ball right now,” Boone had said after the loss to the Marlins, “I’m quite certain we’ll get it rolling.” The Yankees seem to have backed him up.

After Tanaka stranded a runner at second in the first, the Yankees got rolling in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs and forcing Odorizzi (1-2, 4.50) to throw 34 pitches.

Sanchez improved to 12 for his last 34 at that point, including 7-for-20 on this homestand, when he drove an 0-and-1 fastball into the gap in left-center for the two-run double. Aaron Hicks then fought Odorizzi for nine pitches, lining the last of those, a full-count fastball, to right for an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Andujar made it 4-0 on Odorizzi’s first pitch of the second inning, jumping on a fastball and lining it down the leftfield line for his third homer. The third baseman, who is 13-for-25 with three homers and eight RBIs during this homestand, added a double in the sixth.

The Twins scored with two outs in the fifth. Tanaka’s string of nine straight retired ended when he hit LaMarre. Jason Castro and Brian Dozier — who extended his hitting streak to 24 games dating to last year — singled to make it 4-1.

Aaron Judge doubled in the seventh and scored on Stanton’s third hit of the night, a smoked single to left that made it 6-1. Austin’s two-run double later in the inning gave the Yankees an 8-1 lead.