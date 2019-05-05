A little more than one month into the season, Domingo German unquestionably is the ace of the Yankees’ staff.

You had that in the preseason pool, right?

The injuries that have plagued the Yankees since spring training have led to some surprising performances, none more so than the ones by German. His importance to the rotation, which has been without ace Luis Severino all season, can’t be overstated.

German’s dead-on impression of a top-of-the-rotation arm continued Sunday against the Twins. The righthander threw 6 2/3 terrific innings in the Yankees' 4-1 victory on a blustery, cold and overall miserable afternoon for baseball at the Stadium.

The game -- whose first pitch was pushed to 4 p.m. from 1 p.m. a day earlier because of the expectation of heavy rain in the early afternoon -- was delayed, and ultimately called, in the bottom of the eighth inning because of more rain.

German, 26, who improved to 6-1, allowed one run, four hits and three walks in lowering his ERA to 2.35, the lowest among Yankees starters. Again featuring a nasty curveball and throwing a career-high 108 pitches, he struck out seven.

The Yankees (19-14) -- who got yet another key hit from DJ LeMahieu with runners in scoring position and a two-run homer by Mike Tauchman, another fill-in who has produced a surprise or two this season -- won a series against a team with a winning record for the first time. The Twins (20-12) entered the day winners of 11 of their last 15. The Yankees have won 13 of 18.

German departed with two on and two outs in the seventh and Tommy Kahnle picked him up – as the reliever has been doing regularly – striking out Max Kepler on a low 3-and-2 fastball. With the rain falling hard, Aroldis Chapman took over for Adam Ottavino with two on and two outs in the eighth and, after a wild pitch, struck out Marwin Gonzalez swinging at a 3-and-2 slider.

After German struck out four of the first six he faced, the Yankees gave him a lead in the second against former Yankee Michael Pineda, whose struggles coming back from Tommy John surgery continued.

Gleyber Torres extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a leadoff single to center and Brett Gardner worked a walk to cap a 10-pitch at-bat. After Gio Urshela struck out swinging, Cameron Maybin walked to load the bases. Tauchman struck out on three pitches for the second out, but LeMahieu hit a grounder up the middle. Shortstop Jorge Polanco had little chance to get LeMahieu at first, and his wild throw went past first baseman C.J. Cron, who was pulled way off the bag. The infield hit and throwing error brought in Torres and Gardner to make it 2-0.

LeMahieu, whose hit was his 12th in his last 24 at-bats, improved to 12-for-25 with runners in scoring position this season.

The Twins, who finished with four hits, got on the board in the fourth. With two outs and no one on base, Eddie Rosario reached on an infield single, Cron walked and Gonzalez singled to center to make it 2-1.

The Yankees made it 4-1 in the bottom of the inning, thanks to Tauchman, who entered the game hitting .167 with a .268 on-base percentage. With two outs and a man on first, he stepped into a full-count fastball and lined it to right for his fourth homer.

Pineda (2-3, 6.09) allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in five innings. The righthander walked three and struck out eight.