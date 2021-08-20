Luke Voit didn’t think he deserved to lose his starting job to Anthony Rizzo. He told the Yankees that publicly. And now he is backing up his talk at the plate.

Voit went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs as the Yankees crushed the Twins, 10-2, before 39,124 at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

In his last six games, Voit is 11-for-21 (.524) with three home runs and 11 RBIs. He started at first base as Rizzo got the night off against a lefty after returning from a bout with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Nestor Cortes (2-1, 2.56 ERA) allowed two runs and struck out seven in seven innings as the Yankees won their eighth in a row and 20th in the last 25 games.

Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu (the latter on his bobblehead night) hit two-run homers for the Yankees, who took a 6-0 lead in the first two innings.

On Thursday, most of the Yankees' pitchers wore T-shirts in pregame warmups honoring Cortes.

"Nasty Nestor," the shirts read.

"That was a popular shirt," manager Aaron Boone said. "I think the guys got a kick out of that. Pretty cool shirt. Yeah. Nasty Nestor."

The nickname certainly fit on Friday.

Cortes, in his seventh start and 15th appearance of the season, set career highs in innings and pitches (104) and tied his career high in strikeouts. He didn’t allow a hit until former Yankee Rob Refsnyder singled to right with two outs in the fourth. Cortes allowed four hits, walked two and hit a batter.

Cortes threw 11 pitches in the first inning. They ranged from 76 mph to 92. Not the kind of stuff that knocks the bat out of your hands, but it got three quick outs, the last two via strikeout.

After Cortes dropped down sidearm and fired a 92-mph fastball that Josh Donaldson took for a called third strike to end the inning, Donaldson just stood at the plate and stared at the mound in disbelief.

How is Cortes doing it? How has a 26-year-old pitcher who had a 6.72 ERA coming into 2021 vaulted himself into the Yankees’ rotation after being signed as a minor league free agent in December?

Donaldson struck out looking in the fourth, too, before finally denting Cortes with a two-run homer in the sixth to make the score 7-2.

In 2020, Cortes allowed 13 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings for Seattle. A year earlier, he appeared in 33 games (one start) for the Yankees and had his moments with a 5-1 record, but also had a 5.67 ERA.

After that season, the Yankees traded him to Seattle for international bonus pool money. Not even for another player.

Still, Boone and general manager Brian Cashman must have liked something about Cortes. He started this season in the minors, was called up on May 30 and made his first start on July 4 in the second game of a doubleheader against the Mets.

The Yankees were at a low point after Game 1, having fallen to 41-41 as the Mets scored six runs in the top of the seventh for a 10-5 victory. Cortes then allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings to begin Game 2 as the Yankees won, 4-2, to begin their long hot streak. Beginning with that Cortes start, they have gone 30-11.

The Yankees improved to 107-38 against the Twins since 2002, including postseason. They announced themselves early with a four-run first and two-run second against rookie lefthander Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.56), who was making his fourth big-league start.

Voit drove in the first two with a one-out single to left. Andrew Velazquez made it 3-0 with a bases-loaded walk and Brett Gardner added an RBI single.

Judge made it 6-0 with his 27th home run, a two-run shot to right in the second. Voit added an RBI double in the fourth and a 408-foot solo shot into the Yankees' bullpen in the seventh, his seventh homer of the season.

LeMahieu hit his two-run homer in the eighth. It was his first homer since June 26, and he had gone 199 plate appearances and 173 at-bats without one.

Gardner left after six innings. He was hit in the arm with a pitch in the fifth. The Yankees did not immediately announce if he was injured.