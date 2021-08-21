Yankees' win streak hits nine with another victory over Twins

Can’t win ‘em all.

Then again, when the opponent is the Twins, the Yankees sure seem to.

The Yankees extended their season-best winning streak to nine games Saturday afternoon, coasting to a 7-1 victory over the Twins in front of 35,247 at the Stadium.

Gerrit Cole, backed by the still-hot bats of Luke Voit and Tyler Wade, struck out six over six scoreless innings. The Yankees (71-52), who have won 21 of their last 26 games, maintained their lead over Oakland and Boston in the American League wild-card chase.

Voit, coming off a 4-for-5 night Friday, went 2-for-4 to improve to 13 for his last 26. Wade added two hits, improving him to 17 for his last 40. Voit (two-run double) and Wade (double) played key roles in the Yankees’ five-run fifth that put the game away, as did Giancarlo Stanton, who also had a two-run double in the inning.

The Twins (54-70), against whom the Yankees are 108-37 since 2002 (including the playoffs), did not score until Jorge Polanco’s solo homer in the eighth off Lucas Luetge made it 6-1, the game by then long since decided.

After Cole stranded two in the second, the Yankees put two on in the bottom half and were able to come through.

Rougned Odor led off the inning by getting hit with a pitch and Voit singled. Bronx-born Andrew Velazquez – who would hit his first career homer in the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-1 – flied to center, and Voit was thrown out at second on Kyle Higashioka’s flare to right. But Wade delivered a two-out single, slashing one to left that brought in Odor to make it 1-0.

Cole quickly put his offense back in the box, setting down the Twins in order in the third on 13 pitches, which left him at 41 through three.

His biggest jam came in the fifth with the bases loaded and one out.

Cole struck out Gordon looking at a 98-mph fastball to start the inning but allowed back-to-back singles to Willians Astudillo and Andrelton Simmons and walked Max Kepler. Cole fell behind Polanco 2-and-1 before striking out the second baseman swinging on a 99-mph fastball. Cole struck out Josh Donaldson, who created a stir in early June when he mentioned Cole among the pitchers who might be most affected by MLB’s decision to start cracking down on the use of sticky substances on baseballs, looking at a 91-mph changeup for the third out.

The Yankees blew it open in the bottom half.

Wade blooped a one-out double to left and went to third on DJ LeMahieu’s single to right. Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Aaron Judge. The centerfielder got ahead 2-and-0 before a wild pitch brought in Wade to make it 2-0 and advance the other two runners. A pitch later Judge walked, re-loading the bases, this time for Stanton.

After throwing a ball, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli went to the mound with a trainer to evaluate his pitcher and Kenta Maeda soon was walking off the mound, replaced by righty Edgar Garcia. The Twins said Maeda left with right forearm tightness.

Stanton greeted the new pitcher with a two-run double to left and, after Judge was thrown out at the plate on Odor’s grounder to second, Voit laced a two-run double to left to make it 6-0.