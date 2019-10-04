James Paxton came out to the mound in the fifth inning of his first postseason start on Friday night with a one-run lead. He also came out with a short leash that is typical for this time of the season.

Paxton, who had thrown just 60 pitches to the Twins in Game 1 of the AL Division Series, started the fifth with Adam Ottavino warming in the bullpen.

“I’m going to go as hard as I can for as long as I can, and when they take the ball away, they take the ball away,” Paxton said on the eve of Game 1. “I’ve watched postseason games before, and it does seem like the leash is shorter, especially with the bullpen that we have. But I’m not going to concern myself.”

Manager Aaron Boone was criticized for leaving in Luis Severino and CC Sabathia too long in Games 3 and 4 of last season’s four-game ALDS loss to the Red Sox.

Interestingly, Boone waited this time until Paxton allowed the tying run to score before he brought in Ottavino. Switch hitter Jorge Polanco lined a two-out single to left on the lefthander’s 86th and final pitch to tie the score at 3.

Then Boone brought in Ottavino, who walked Nelson Cruz. Tommy Kahnle took over for Ottavino and got Eddie Rosario to fly out to center to end the inning and ensure a no-decision for Paxton, who allowed three runs and five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Twins, who hit a major-league record 307 home runs (one more than the Yankees), hit two solo shots off Paxton.

After Paxton struck out leadoff man Mitch Garver in the first, Polanco lined a homer to left to temporarily quiet the Yankee Stadium crowd.

Paxton walked Cruz, but then struck out the final two batters to end the inning.

In the second, Paxton allowed a one-out double to Marwin Gonzalez and then watched in disbelief and horror as DJ LeMahieu dropped a pop-up at first base by C.J. Cron for an error.

Gonzalez held second. Paxton got out of the inning when Luis Arraez hit into a 5-4-3 double play.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the third when Cruz lined a home run to right. But the Yankees went ahead 3-2 in the bottom half, with the runs coming on an RBI double by Edwin Encarnacion and a two-run error by C.J. Cron at first base.

Cron failed to catch a low throw on what would have been an inning-ending double play on a grounder to third by Gleyber Torres.

So Paxton went to the mound for the fourth with the lead and retired the Twins on 12 pitches. That set the stage for the fateful fifth.

With Ottavino heating up, Paxton started the inning by striking out Cron. Arraez lined a ball to left that got past the diving Giancarlo Stanton and went to the wall for a double.

Paxton struck out Garver and battled Polanco to 3-and-2. With the Yankee Stadium crowd on its feet, Polanco won the battle by lining the ninth pitch of the at-bat to left to tie the game.