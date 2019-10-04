TODAY'S PAPER
ALDS Game 1: Yankees vs. Twins

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees hosted the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees warms up on the field prior to Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Gleyber Torres #25 (R) and Masahiro Tanaka #19
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gleyber Torres #25 (R) and Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees warm up on the field prior to Game 1 of the ALDS against the at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone speaks to
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone speaks to the media prior to the start of Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Yankee Stadium...

Game three starter Luis Severino #40 of the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Game three starter Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees stands on the field prior to Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Game two starter Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Game two starter Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees warms up on the field prior to Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54)
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) during warmups before the start of Game 1 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins on Friday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees Brian Cashman before the start
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

New York Yankees Brian Cashman, General Manager and Senior Vice President before the start of Game 1 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins on Friday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium is all decked out before the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Yankee Stadium is all decked out before the start of Game 1 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins on Friday October 5, 2019

