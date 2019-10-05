The Yankees hosted the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of the best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion reacts after hitting an RBI single as Minnesota Twins first baseman Marwin Gonzalez looks on in the first inning during Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (30) gets the rbi single and drives in New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) in the 1st inning against Minnesota Twins at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins is hit by a pitch in the first inning during Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) slides into 3rd base on the sacrifice fly by New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) in the 1st inning against Minnesota Twins at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) delivers the pitch in the 1st inning against New York Yankees at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) reacts to his double as Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) cannot handle the ball in the 1st inning at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu is safe at 2nd base as Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco drops the ball on the double in the 1st inning at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) delivers the pitch in the 1st inning against Minnesota Twins at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees throws during Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Former New York Yankees Mark Teixeira throw out the 1st pitch at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (30) does some stretching before the start of Game 2 of the ALDS against Minnesota Twins on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Fans arrive at Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up in the outfield before Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during batting practice at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Former Yankee Nick Swisher at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (30) during batting practice at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Former Yankees Reggie Jackson and Carlos Beltran at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) during the batting practice at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the batting practice at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (14) during the batting practice at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium

Ed and Theresa Wysotki of Harding , Pa take a selfie outside the stadium as fans arrive at Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins on Saturday October 5, 2019

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

