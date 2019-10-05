TODAY'S PAPER
Didi Gregorius' grand slam gives Yankees big lead over Twins in ALDS Game 2

Didi Gregorius #18 of the Yankees follows through

Didi Gregorius #18 of the Yankees follows through on a third inning grand slam home run during Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Didi Gregorius may have saved his best for October.

After never really hitting his stride at the plate following a late start to his season, Gregorius has the key hit of Game 2, crushing a 369-foot grand slam just beside the foul pole in rightfield to extend the Yankees lead over the Twins.

Facing Tyler Duffey in the third inning with the bases loaded, Gregorius launched a 1-and-2 pitch high into the air, pausing to make sure it stayed fair before tossing his bat and rounding the bases at his leisure to give the Yankees a 7-0 lead. The Yankees lead the series, 1-0, after a 10-4 win Friday.

Gregorius struggled to get going at the plate this season after rehab from Tommy John surgery kept him out of the team until June. He slumped in September, hitting just .194 in 18 games over the final month of the season.

“I still maintain the best is yet to come from Didi," said manager Aaron Boone before the game.

With the Yankees well ahead in Game 2 thanks to his slam, he seems to have turned things around right in time.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

