Gary Sanchez hit a three-run home run off Fernando Rodney with no outs in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Yankees to a 4-3 victory and a four-game sweep over the Twins at Yankee Stadium.

Dellin Betances, who struck out the side in the ninth, earned the win.

A two-out walk came back to bite Jordan Montgomery in the third, when Eduardo Escobar homered to right-center on a 92-mph fastball to put the Twins up 2-0. Things stayed relatively quiet until the sixth, when Montgomery’s high pitch count forced Aaron Boone to go to his bullpen. It was then that Robbie Grossman rocketed Domingo German’s changeup just over the wall in right-center. Giancarlo Stanton nearly was able to get a glove on it before it skipped into the first row of the stands to put the Twins up 2-0.

Montgomery allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts, and was pulled after 98 pitches. Meanwhile, the Yankees didn’t even manage a hit until Brett Gardner’s two-out single in the sixth. Kyle Gibson, who was pulled in his first start of the year after throwing 7 2/3 no-hit innings, seemed to be repeating that magic in the Bronx. He struck out a career-high 10 and allowed only the one hit over six with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

The Yankees finally got on the board against ex-Met Addison Reed in the seventh, when Giancarlo Stanton led off with a well-stroked double to the wall in left. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on Aaron Hicks’ one-out sacrifice fly.