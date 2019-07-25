MINNEAPOLIS — So exhilarated and drained was Aaron Boone and his staff after Tuesday night’s regular-season classic they lingered behind in the clubhouse long after the players left.

“The coaches and I just sat around after that game in our uniforms, kind of staring at each other and talking through it,” Boone said Wednesday afternoon. “Just so many amazing individual efforts. It’s one of those that I feel like we’ll be talking about, referencing back to, for a long time.”

The Yankees followed that 5 hour, 3-minute slog not with a classic that will endure or engender much in the way of reflection, but results-wise a game just as pleasing for Boone et all.

Hammering Jake Odorizzi from the second inning on, the Yankees, behind another huge night from Didi Gregorius and homers by Aaron Hicks, Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnacion, bolted out early then hung on for a 10-7 victory over the Twins in front of 40,127 at Target Field.

The Yankees (66-35) took two of three from the Twins (61-40) in a series that resembled that played in the launching pad known as London Stadium June 29-30. The Yankees, who lead the Rays by 10 games and Red Sox by 11 in the AL East, start a four-game set at Fenway Park Thursday night,

Through five innings Wednesday the Yankees led 9-7 and the clubs had totaled18 hits — 11 by the Yankees — and five homers, three by the Twins. The Yankees, who got their third homer of the night in the ninth from Encarnacion, outscored the Twins 30-27 in the series and hit eight homers to Minnesota’s 12.

The Twins came in having hit an MLB-best 191 homers, putting them on pace to hit 309, which would shatter the single-season record of 267 set by last year’s Yankees.

“Our guys,” Boone said with a smile beforehand of the Twins possibly breaking that record, “are in the midst of a pretty good offensive season themselves.”

Neither starter stood up against the respective offenses. J.A. Happ allowed six runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings. Nestor Cortes Jr. replaced him and was terrific, allowing one run and three hits in 3 1/3 innings. Tommy Kahnle came on for Cortes with two on and two outs in the seventh and struck out Miguel Sano, then struck out two more in a perfect eighth. Aroldis Chapman, who blew the save Tuesday, notched his 26th Wednesday with a scoreless ninth.

Odorizzi entered 11-4 with a 3.06 ERA but departed with a 3.84 ERA after allowing a season-worst nine runs and 10 hits.

Happ put the Yankees in a 2-0 hole in the first when he allowed Eddie Rosario’s two-run shot, but the Yankees stormed back.

Gregorius, 5-for-5 with seven RBIs Tuesday, slammed an RBI double off the top of the wall in right in the second, the first of his three hits, making it 2-1. By night’s end, Gregorius would have 17 RBIs in his last eight games, 13-for-29 in that stretch.

Torres walked and Gio Urshela’s long fly to left allowed the runners to advance. Mike Tauchman’s scorching stretch continued as he tripled home two runs, giving the Yankees a 3-2 lead, and improving the outfielder to 14 for his last 25. Austin Romine’s sacrifice fly to right made it 4-2.

The Twins got one back in the bottom half but Hicks bombed a 2-and-1 splitter to right to start the third, his 12th homer and second in as many nights. Later in the inning Torres ripped his 20th homer of the season, a shot to left that made it 6-3.

Torres, who hit 24 homers in 2018, became the third player in franchise history with multiple 20-homer years through their age-22 seasons, joining Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle.

Romine, Judge and Hicks had hits in the fourth, the latter’s single making it 7-3. Gregorius then roped a two-run triple into the gap in left-center to make it 9-3. Happ allowed a two-run shot by Marwin Gonzalez in the fourth that made it 9-5. Cruz’s homer off Cortes (4-0) in the fifth made it 9-6.