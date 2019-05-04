Yankees suffer rare home loss to Twins

The Minnesota Twins probably wouldn’t rank Yankee Stadium as one of their favorite stops. They mostly lose games here.

But they took a break from that this afternoon. Jake Odorizzi threw six shutout innings and Mitch Garver, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz homered on the way to a 7-3 win that snapped Minnesota’s eight-game losing streak in the Bronx.

Even with the victory, the Twins are just 2-13 here since the start of the 2015 season and 10-26 overall at the current Stadium. But they own one of the best records in the majors this season at 20-11.

The Yankees dropped to 18-14 after their third loss in the last four games.

Odorizzi allowed two hits and four walks and struck out eight in improving to 4-2.

J.A. Happ brought along a 1-0 record and a 2.21 ERA in his previous three starts after posting a 0-2 record and an 8.76 ERA in his first three. But the 36-year-old lefty wasn’t particularly sharp, allowing four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. He’s now 1-3 and his overall ERA is up to 4.93.

The Twins first got to Happ in the third. After Happ hit Jonathan Schoop with a pitch, Garver just cleared the wall in right-center for a two-run homer.

Schoop nearly made it 5-0 in the fourth, but Cameron Maybin made a leap at the wall in right and pulled in a potential three-run homer.

Minnesota did make it 3-0 in the fifth on a run-scoring double-play ball that followed a leadoff double by Byron Buxton and a single by Garver. Cron then hit a solo shot to the Twins’ bullpen beyond the fence in left-center in the sixth.

The Yankees had activated off Miguel Andujar off the 10-day injured list after he missed 28 games with a shoulder injury. But their IL remained at 13 players because they had to put lefty James Paxton on the 10-day list with left knee inflammation. Andujar started at third and made two errors.

The first one was on a grounder and didn’t lead to a run. The second one was on a throw, and it did.

With one out and Garver on first and Joseph Harvey on in relief in the seventh, Cruz hit a grounder to Andujar. But he made a terrible throw to second that wasn’t even close. The ball wound up in right, and Garver wound up at third.

Stephen Tarpley came in to pitch. Eddie Rosario sent a grounder to second, but the Yankees couldn’t turn two and the unearned run scored to make it 5-0.

The Yankees got two back off Trevor Hildenberger in the home half. One run scored on a wild pitch and the other scored on a single by DJ LeMahieu. Gary Sanchez cut it to 6-3 with a homer off Blake Parker in the eighth. It was Sanchez’s third homer in two games and 11th in his 19 games.

Cruz put an exclamation point on the win with a ninth-inning drive over the Twins’ bullpen against Jake Barrett, making his Yankees debut.