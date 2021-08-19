It wasn’t one of the white-knucklers so much a part of the Yankees’ schedule of late.

Still, after back-to-back series against the White Sox and Red Sox – each of those combined six games seemingly a down-to-the-last-pitch affair – the Twins arrived Thursday for a four-game series that on the surface appeared as if it would be easy.

The Yankees, who have had their way with good Twins teams and bad over the last two decades, kept that up against a decidedly bad Minnesota outfit Thursday night, though they had to sweat it out a bit in a 7-5 victory in front of 30,019 at the Stadium.

The Yankees (70-52), who have won a season-best seven straight – and who have won 17 of their last 21 games – improved to 106-38 against the Twins since 2002, including the postseason.

Going with Luke Voit at DH and an outfield alignment of Joey Gallo in left, Aaron Judge in center and Giancarlo Stanton in right, the Yankkes took a 6-0 lead after four innings, but still needed some key late-inning work by the bullpen to seal it.

After Zack Britton allowed a run in the eighth to make it 6-4 and Giancarlo Stanton lined his 20th homer to right in the bottom half to make it 7-4, Chad Green allowed a solo homer to Miguel Sano in the ninth before recording his sixth save in 10 chances.

Andrew Velazquez’s triple, Kyle Higashioka’s RBI double and Voit’s two-run double highlighted a four-run third as the Yankees looked to make it a rare blowout.

The Bronx-born and former Fordham Prep standout Velazquez singled and scored in the fourth on Higashioka’s two-run homer that made it 6-0.

Jameson Taillon (8-4), who was 6-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his previous 11 starts coming into the night and allowing two earned runs or fewer in nine of those starts, coasted into the sixth with that lead, the righthander retiring 13 straight coming into the inning.

After making it 14 straight when Ryan Jeffers popped out to the mound, Taillon who seemed to land awkwardly making the catch, allowed a homer to the next batter, former Yankee Jake Cave, that made it 6-1. A single and two doubles followed, suddenly making it 6-3. But Wandy Peralta quickly set down the next two batters and the Twins (54-68) did not threaten again. Peralta, who pitched a perfect seventh, has not allowed an earned run in eight appearances (comprising 10 1/3 innings) since coming off the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 5.

Taillon allowed those three runs, five hits and no walks over 5 1/3 innings in which he struck out five.

Twins righty John Gant (4-7, 3.77 ERA, making his first career appearance vs. the Yankees, allowed four runs, three hits and walk over 3 1/3 innings.

The night all-around was a good one from the Yankees’ perspective.

Jorge Polanco singled with one out in the first but after Taillon retired Josh Donaldson on a fly ball to right, Higashioka threw out Polanco trying to steal second, ending the 12-pitch inning.

Gant retired the first six he faced before the Yankees broke through in the third, scoring four times in the 35-pitch inning. Velazquez, who grew up in the borough a rapid Yankees fan (and who is currently staying with his parents during this homestand), continued his standout play with a leadoff triple (centerfielder Nick Gordon made a diving attempt at the ball but it glanced off his glove). Higashioka roped a double into the corner in left to make it 1-0. Tyler Wade walked and Voit, serving as the night’s leadoff hitter, ripped a 0-and-1 cutter to left, the two-run double making it 3-0 (Voit took third on the unsuccessful relay throw home trying for Wade). Anthony Rizzo’s sacrifice fly to center brought in Voit to make it 4-0.

Taillon provided a shutdown inning, striking out two in a perfect 12-pitch fourth, which ran his streak to 10 straight retired after the Polanco hit.