Yankees vs. Twins

The Yankees open a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Twins' Max Kepler celebrates his solo home
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Mone

The Twins' Max Kepler celebrates his solo home run off Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia in the fourth inning of a game Monday in Minneapolis.

The Yankees' Luke Voit jogs home while looking
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Mone

The Yankees' Luke Voit jogs home while looking to the dugout on his solo home run off Twins pitcher Martin Perez in the fourth inning of a game Monday in Minneapolis.

The Yankees' Luke Voit, right, is congratulated by
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Mone

The Yankees' Luke Voit, right, is congratulated by third base coach Phil Nevin after his solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Martin Perez in the fourth inning of a game Monday in Minneapolis.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela celebrates hitting a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Foslien

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela celebrates hitting a solo home run against the Twins during the third inning of a game on Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on as Jorge
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Foslien

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on as Jorge Polanco #11 of the Twins celebrates hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a game on Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Twins' Jorge Polanco watches his solo home
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Mone

The Twins' Jorge Polanco watches his solo home run off Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia in the first inning of a game Monday in Minneapolis.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia delivers against the Twins
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Mone

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia delivers against the Twins in the first inning of a game Monday in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 22: Aaron Judge #99
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Foslien

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees is out at second base as Jonathan Schoop #16 of the Minnesota Twins turns a triple play during the first inning of the game on July 22, 2019 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Yankees' Aaron Judge heads to first base
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Mone

The Yankees' Aaron Judge heads to first base after drawing a walk from Twins pitcher Martin Perez in the first inning of a game Monday in Minneapolis.

Twins pitcher Martin Perez delivers against the Yankees
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Mone

Twins pitcher Martin Perez delivers against the Yankees in the first inning of a game Monday in Minneapolis.

The Yankees' Aaron Judge goes through calisthenics before
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Mone

The Yankees' Aaron Judge goes through calisthenics before a game against the Twins on Monday in Minneapolis.

