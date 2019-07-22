Yankees allow five homers in loss to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS – Teams that excel at hitting home runs, juiced baseballs that are the norm in 2019 and a warm evening portended the kind of game that was to come.

Even so, the first five innings of Monday night’s Yankees-Twins contest were ridiculous, with the clubs combining to hit seven homers. It settled down a bit after those fireworks, and the Twins had built enough of a cushion to send the Yankees to a second straight loss, 8-6, at Target Field.

The Yankees (64-35) had a first-inning rally suddenly end when Edwin Encarnacion hit into a 5-4-3 triple play. They came in fifth in the big leagues with 165 homers, and on this night they hit three, by Gio Urshela, Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu, who went 3-for-4 with a walk.

The AL Central-leading Twins (61-38) came in with 182 home runs, putting them on pace to hit 300, which would smash the 2018 Yankees' record of 267. On Monday the Twins went deep five times, getting two homers from Mitch Garver and one apiece from Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler.

CC Sabathia allowed four of the home runs, a season high for the 39-year-old lefthander. Sabathia allowed seven runs (six earned) in four innings, just the second time in 16 starts that he failed to complete at least five innings. Polanco and Cruz homered back to back in the first to make it 2-0.

Sabathia’s counterpart, Martin Perez, allowed five runs and seven hits, including the three homers, over four innings. Four relievers limited the Yankees to one run the rest of the way.

Aaron Judge and Encarnacion singled with one out in the ninth against Taylor Rogers, putting runners at the corners, but a horribly slumping Gary Sanchez finished an 0-for-5 night by striking out, extending his slide to 7-for-63, and Aaron Hicks grounded to the pitcher.

The night had a promising start for the Yankees as Perez walked LeMahieu, the leadoff man, on four pitches and Judge on six. Encarnacion battled for eight pitches before hitting a sharp grounder to Luis Arraez, who stepped on third to start the Twins' first triple play since June 1, 2017. It was the first one the Yankees hit into since July 25, 2017, when the Reds victimized Todd Frazier.

The long ball got the Yankees on the board in the third when Urshela slammed a first-pitch fastball to left-center to make it 1-0. It gave Urshela, who totaled eight homers over 167 games in his first three big-league seasons, 10 homers in 81 games this year.

Mike Tauchman followed and extended his hot streak to 9-for-16 with a single. LeMahieu, who entered the night leading the AL in batting (.333), lined an opposite-field double into the rightfield corner. Judge walked for the second time, which loaded the bases for Encarnacion. He looped a cutter to center for a single that tied it 2-2. That gave the Yankees 108 RBIs with the bases loaded this season, most in MLB. Sanchez grounded into a 5-3 double play.

The Twins quickly retook the lead in the third. They scored once on a catcher’s interference on Sanchez with the bases loaded, and added two runs on RBI groundouts to make it 5-2.

The Yankees got one back in the fourth when Voit hit his 19th homer to make it 5-3. Kepler led off the fourth with a blast, his 25th, and Garver added his 18th with two outs to make it 7-3.

LeMahieu’s two-run blast, his 15th homer, in the fifth off Perez made it 7-5. Tauchman’s third hit, a one-out RBI single in the sixth off lefthander Lewis Thorpe, made it 7-6. Carver bombed one off Luis Cessa, who pitched a scoreless fifth, with one out in the sixth to make it 8-6.