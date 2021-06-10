MINNEAPOLIS – Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t been a serious consideration to play in the field at any point this season.

And that won’t change this weekend when the Yankees play Joe Girardi’s Phillies in a two-game series, starting Saturday, in Philadelphia, their first road interleague matchup of the season, meaning no designated hitter.

"I don't plan on using him in the outfield yet," Aaron Boone said Thursday before the Yankees tried for a three-game sweep of the Twins.

That should not come as a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to Stanton’s career with the Yankees.

Stanton, a solid outfielder during his time with the Marlins from 2010-17, has appeared in just 85 games in the field for the Yankees and none since 2019 when he appeared in 13 games there. The primary reason, of course, is the slew of injuries the 31-year-old has suffered since appearing in 158 games in 2018, his first season in the Bronx. It's an injury history that includes missing 13 games earlier this season with a left quad strain.

Still, Boone maintains it is something that is a possibility for this season.

"These (were) conversations that started to happen with him a little bit before he went on the IL, and then that kind of, obviously, put that on the backburner a little bit," Boone said. "But it is something that, as the summer unfolds, I'm still very open to that being in play. But we'll just have to kind of communicate with G. He's starting to work out in the outfield again as he's working his way back here. And we'll just see if that becomes a real option for us here in the coming weeks."

Stanton, starting at DH, entered Thursday 7 for his last 21, including a 3-for-5, two-homer, five-RBI game in Wednesday's 9-6 victory.