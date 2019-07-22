TODAY'S PAPER
Twins turn triple play on Yankees

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 22: Aaron Judge #99

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees is out at second base as Jonathan Schoop #16 of the Minnesota Twins turns a triple play during the first inning of the game on July 22, 2019 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Photo Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Foslien

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
It's not what you want.

The Yankees seemed to be in good position to get on the board early in Monday night's game against the Twins after back-to-back walks from DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge in the first inning. But just as quickly, the Twins erased the threat with a triple play.

On a 2-and-2 pitch from Twins pitcher Martin Perez, Edwin Encarnacion grounded to third baseman Luis Arraez, who stepped on third and threw to second where Jonathan Schoop was waiting on the bag to get a sliding Aaron Judge before firing to first where Miguel Sanó stretched to get the slow-running Encarnacion.

