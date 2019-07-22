It's not what you want.

The Yankees seemed to be in good position to get on the board early in Monday night's game against the Twins after back-to-back walks from DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge in the first inning. But just as quickly, the Twins erased the threat with a triple play.

On a 2-and-2 pitch from Twins pitcher Martin Perez, Edwin Encarnacion grounded to third baseman Luis Arraez, who stepped on third and threw to second where Jonathan Schoop was waiting on the bag to get a sliding Aaron Judge before firing to first where Miguel Sanó stretched to get the slow-running Encarnacion.