Yankees’ Tyler Austin suspended five games, Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly six for brawl

Both players are appealing their suspensions, so they can play in Thursday night’s series finale.

Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, left, throws

Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, left, throws a punch at the Yankees' Tyler Austin, center, as they fight at Fenway Park on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

By Roger Rubin Special to Newsday
Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin was suspended five games, and Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly six games, for their roles in Wednesday night’s benches-clearing brawl at Fenway Park, MLB announced Thursday.

Austin and Kelly also were fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing their suspensions, so they can play in Thursday night’s series finale.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin also were fined. In addition, four players on the disabled list were fined for entering the field: Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox infielder Marco Hernandez and Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

