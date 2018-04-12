Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin was suspended five games, and Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly six games, for their roles in Wednesday night’s benches-clearing brawl at Fenway Park, MLB announced Thursday.

Austin and Kelly also were fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing their suspensions, so they can play in Thursday night’s series finale.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin also were fined. In addition, four players on the disabled list were fined for entering the field: Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox infielder Marco Hernandez and Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.