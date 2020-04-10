Forbes estimated the Yankees to be worth $5 billion, unsurprisingly making them Major League Baseball’s most valuable franchise, in its annual rankings of the league’s clubs released Thursday.

That put them far above the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers, who were valued at $3.4 billion, and the third-place Boston Red Sox, valued at $3.3 billion. The Chicago Cubs were next at $3.2 billion, followed by the San Francisco Giants at $3.1 billion and the Mets at $2.4 billion.

Still, many experts feel the Yankees’ figure is actually on the low side and that the Steinbrenner family, which owns the team, could get far more for the franchise if they ever decided to put it on the market.

But ultimately any estimated figure is largely irrelevant because the Steinbrenners don’t plan to. Ever.

“The reality is, we’re here to stay,” Hal Steinbrenner said in late February during a lengthy sit-down interview with Newsday.

The managing general partner addressed a variety of topics in the wide-ranging session, including the future of the franchise, which the youngest of George Steinbrenner’s four children said is not going to be run anytime soon by anyone but the Steinbrenners.

February was not the first time Hal Steinbrenner has made comments similar to that. Every couple of years, it seems, since he officially took the reins of the club in November 2008 the notion of the family selling – or at least exploring selling – has come up.

And every time Steinbrenner has in no uncertain or ambiguous terms knocked down the concept. During the February interview, he noted how deep the roots of the family were within the franchise.

Hank, Hal’s older brother, is general partner and co-chairperson, and sisters Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal and Jessica Steinbrenner are each a general partner and vice chairperson.

Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal’s son, Stephen Swindal Jr., has worked in all facets of the organization – from the ground up – since graduating from the University of North Carolina a decade ago and is currently serving as the assistant director of player development in Tampa.

Additionally, Hal Steinbrenner said, “I’ve got [several] nieces and nephews” also working in the organization.

“So everybody’s involved, deeply involved,” he said. “It means we’re here to stay. There’s no plans on leaving. It’s a family business.”