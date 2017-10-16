Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 53° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    YankeesSportsBaseball

    ALCS Game 3: Yankees vs. Astros

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-

    The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Yankee Stadium. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

    Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees looks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees looks on prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees looks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees looks on prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson looks on before
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson looks on before Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees looks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees looks on prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees looks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees looks on prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees works
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees works out prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees works
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees works out prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees looks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees looks on looks on prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees looks on prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Greg Bird of the New York Yankees looks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Greg Bird of the New York Yankees looks on prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK