    ALCS Game 4: Yankees vs. Astros

    The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The Astros lead the series, 2-1.

    New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius throws over
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius throws over Houston Astros outfielder George Springer to turn a double play during the third inning in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray fields a
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    New York Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray fields a play during the third inning in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro gets
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro gets out Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann during the third inning in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is caught stealing second base by Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros to end the fourth inning in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    Sonny Gray of the New York Yankees pitches
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Sonny Gray of the New York Yankees pitches against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is called
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is called out when trying to get back to first base on a fly ball hit by Gary Sanchez against the Houston Astros during ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. The play was overturned and Judge was called safe.

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees strikes out in the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    Sonny Gray of the New York Yankees pitches
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Sonny Gray of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner loses his
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner loses his bat while swinging on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius throws out
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius throws out a base runner to close out the first inning of Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after a strike out during the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 17, 2017.

    Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird takes
    (Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II)

    New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird takes the throw as Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel is out at first during the second inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York.

    Houston Astros' Carlos Beltran hits a double during
    (Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II)

    Houston Astros' Carlos Beltran hits a double during the second inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York.

    New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius leaps to catch
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius leaps to catch a ball thrown in from the outfield as Houston Astros' Carlos Beltran is safe at second with a double during the second inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws
    (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws during the first inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York.

    Paul O'Neill throws out the ceremonial first pitch
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Paul O'Neill throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    Houston Astros' Alex Bregman throws during batting practice
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros' Alex Bregman throws during batting practice before Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York.

    New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge
    (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)

    New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge take batting practice before Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York.

    Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel tries to stay warm
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel tries to stay warm during batting practice before Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York.

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr)

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 17, 2017.

    Houston Astros players warm up during batting practice
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros players warm up during batting practice before Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York.

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting
    (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York.

