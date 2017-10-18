Subscribe
    ALCS Game 5: Yankees vs. Astros

    The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at Yankee Stadium. The best-of-seven series is tied, 2-2.

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel warms up
    (Credit: AP/David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel warms up before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York.

    New York Yankees' Todd Frazier takes a selfie
    (Credit: AP/David J. Phillip)

    New York Yankees' Todd Frazier takes a selfie with fans before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York.

    Houston Astros' Charlie Morton watches some New York
    (Credit: AP/David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros' Charlie Morton watches some New York Yankees hit home runs at batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York.

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting
    (Credit: AP/Kathy Willens)

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York.

    New York Yankees Aaron Judge is in the
    (Credit: AP/Kathy Willens)

    New York Yankees Aaron Judge is in the outfield during batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York.

