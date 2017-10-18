ALCS Game 5: Yankees vs. Astros

The Yankees host the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at Yankee Stadium. The best-of-seven series is tied, 2-2.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel warms up before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York.
New York Yankees' Todd Frazier takes a selfie with fans before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York.
Houston Astros' Charlie Morton watches some New York Yankees hit home runs at batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York.
New York Yankees Aaron Judge is in the outfield during batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.