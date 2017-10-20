Subscribe
    YankeesSportsBaseball

    ALCS Game 6: Yankees at Astros

    Updated
    sports@newsday.com

    +-

    The Yankees take on the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Minute Maid Park with a chance to advance to the World Series. The Yankees lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

    New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird during
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird during batting practice before the start of Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner looks on
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner looks on during batting practice before the start of Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

    The New York Yankees' Chase Headley warms up
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    The New York Yankees' Chase Headley warms up during batting practice before the start of Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

    New York Yankees' Todd Frazier gives a thumbs
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    New York Yankees' Todd Frazier gives a thumbs up before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston.

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge waits to hit
    (Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith)

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge waits to hit before Game 6 of the baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston.

    Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)

    Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)

    Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston.

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez wait
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez wait to hit before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston.

