ALCS Game 6: Yankees at Astros

The Yankees take on the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Minute Maid Park with a chance to advance to the World Series. The Yankees lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird during batting practice before the start of Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner looks on during batting practice before the start of Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
The New York Yankees' Chase Headley warms up during batting practice before the start of Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
New York Yankees' Todd Frazier gives a thumbs up before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge waits to hit before Game 6 of the baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston.
Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez wait to hit before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston.
