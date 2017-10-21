ALCS Game 7: Yankees at Astros

The Yankees take on the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Minute Maid Park with a a trip to the World Series on the line.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge during batting practice before Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro during batting practice before Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier talks with catcher Gary Sanchez during batting practice before Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
New York Yankees' Todd Frazier, Aaron Judge and Starlin Castro watch the ball fly out of the park during batting practice before the start of Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier during batting practice before Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
New York Yankees' Jaime Garcia, Tommy Kahnle and Chad Green warm up before Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge waits to hit before Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge catches balls in the outfield during batting practice before Game 7 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve waits to take batting practice Game 7 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 7 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa throws before Game 7 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman throws before Game 7 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner waits to hit before Game 7 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius waits to hit before Game 7 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Marwin Gonzalez have some fun before Game 7 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston.
