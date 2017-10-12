ALDS Game 5: Yankees at Indians

The Yankees rebounded from an 0-2 series hole to advance to the American League Championship Series with a 5-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field. The Yankees will face the Astros in the ALCS beginning Friday in Houston.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman celebrates after beating the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) The New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) The New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Phil Long) (Credit: AP / Phil Long) Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez is late on the tag as New York Yankees' Todd Frazier scores during the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier pumps his fist after starting pitcher CC Sabathia ended the bottom of the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius reacts after hitting a single in the top of the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is tagged out by Cleveland's Jose Ramirez as he attempts to steal second during the sixth inning of Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, tags out New York Yankees' Brett Gardner as Gardner tried to steal second base during the seventh inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 5 of a baseball' American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is taken out of the game in the fifth inning of Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius is congratulated by Gary Sanchez after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of ALDS playoff game against the Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) Cleveland Indians' Jay Bruce comes home to score on a single by Giovanny Urshela during the fifth inning of Game 5 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees relief pitcher David Robertson catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis during the sixth inning of Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia, right, talks with catcher Gary Sanchez during the fifth inning of Game 5 of the team's baseball American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius, top, watches his throw to first after forcing out Cleveland Indians' Giovanny Urshela at second base in the fifth inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland. Francisco Lindor was out at first base for the double play.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier fields a ground ball hit by Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians during the bottom of the first inning in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius watches his solo home run clear the rightfield wall against the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson watches his single during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez watches his RBI single off New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia during the fifth inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates with Gary Sanchez after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hits a two-run home run during the third inning of Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia fields a bunt by Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez during the third inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland. Perez was out on the play.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) The Yankees' Aaron Judge flips his bat after striking out against the Indians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Phil Long) (Credit: AP / Phil Long) Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion reacts after striking out against New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Phil Long) (Credit: AP / Phil Long) New York Yankees' Starlin Castro reacts after striking out against Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller throws to a New York Yankees batter during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius points to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the third inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Phil Long) (Credit: AP / Phil Long) New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius hits a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the third inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees' Brett Gardner runs out a single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the third inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out swinging against Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the third inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Phil Long) (Credit: AP / Phil Long) Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion strikes out against New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia during the second inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the third inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius, right, is congratulated by Gary Sanchez after Gregorius hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the first inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Phil Long) (Credit: AP / Phil Long) Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez fields a ball hit by New York Yankees' Starlin Castro during the second inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland. Castro was out on the play.

(Credit: AP / Phil Long) (Credit: AP / Phil Long) Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning against the New York Yankees in Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Former Cleveland Indians' Andre Thornton throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Indians, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the first inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia delivers in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Phil Long) (Credit: AP / Phil Long) New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius hits a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the first inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Phil Long) (Credit: AP / Phil Long) New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi answers questions before Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up before Game 5 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman warms up before Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar catches a pass before Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.