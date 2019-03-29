TODAY'S PAPER
Ex-Yankee John Wetteland indicted on 3 counts of child sex assault

Wetteland, 52, was the MVP of the 1996 World Series for the Yankees

This booking photo provided by the Denton County

This booking photo provided by the Denton County Jail shows John Wetteland. The former major league pitcher was arrested, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14. Denton County jail records show Wetteland was arrested and freed on $25,000 bond.

By The Associated Press
DENTON, Texas — A Texas grand jury has indicted former Yankee and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland on three counts of continuous sexual assault of a child.

The indictments Thursday in Denton County, north of Dallas and Fort Worth, follow Wetteland's January arrest. He’s accused of making a child repeatedly perform a sex act on him.

The 52-year-old Wetteland was released in January after posting a $25,000 bond. A phone number couldn’t be found for him Friday and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Wetteland was the Most Valuable Player of the 1996 World Series when he helped the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves. He posted four saves in that Series, which remains a major league record.

He was also inducted into the Texas Rangers’ Hall of Fame.

By The Associated Press

