CHICAGO – It still wasn’t the dominant top-of-the-rotation-caliber James Paxton the Yankees hoped they were trading for in the offseason.

But overall, in a 10-3 victory over the White Sox Sunday afternoon, Paxton was pretty good overall, and by far the best inconsistent lefthander has been in four starts since coming off the injured list.

And given how things have gone for the Yankees rotation of late, the club will more than take it, with Paxton’s effort allowing the Yankees to earn a split of the four-game series.

“Expecting big things from him today,” Aaron Boone said beforehand.

Paxton, 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA coming in and having allowed a combined nine earned runs in his two previous starts, allowed two runs, eight hits and a walk over six innings.

Paxton, who allowed a two-out homer in the first to Jose Abreu but threw three scoreless thereafter, struck out seven.

The Yankees (43-27), who start a 10-game homestand Monday against the Rays, with whom they’re in a battle for AL East supremacy, had 12 hits. Brett Gardner and Austin Romine each had two and added four RBI.

The pair contributed two-out, two-run hits in a five-run third against Chicago righthander Odrisamer Despaigne that gave the Yankees a 5-1 lead. Despaigne allowed seven runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Cameron Maybin’s seventh inning homer, the outfielder’s third, made it 19 straight games in which the Yankees homered, the second-longest streak in franchise history behind the 25 straight accomplished in June 1941. Maybin had two hits, as did Gio Urshela, who came into the day in his first prolonged slump, 7 for his last 39.